The Pentagon has rolled out custom versions of ChatGPT and Grok to millions of Defense Department personnel. The Department of War has now replaced Anthropic’s Claude with access to multiple different AI platforms.

TechCrunch reports that the Pentagon has launched military versions of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok, giving the department’s 3 million civilian and military personnel access to generative AI tools built around what officials describe as “warfighter needs.” The two tools, ChatGPT Mil and Grok for Government, join GenAI.mil, a secure portal the Pentagon launched last year so War Department employees can use commercial AI models without sending sensitive data through consumer channels. The military versions skip the data collection practices common in consumer tech products.

GenAI.mil started out with Google Gemini. Since then it has signed up more than 1.7 million unique users out of the department’s 3 million personnel, according to the Department of War. One name is missing from the lineup: Anthropic’s Claude. The Trump administration labeled Anthropic a supply-chain risk, a designation the company is fighting in court, and the dispute with the Pentagon traces back to Anthropic’s refusal to grant unrestricted use of its AI tools without certain safety guardrails.

ChatGPT Mil comes out of OpenAI’s OpenAI for Government program and, per the War Department, covers chat, files, projects and custom GPTs. It’s built for document-heavy, routine unclassified work such as administrative tasks, logistics, planning and policy, with more features planned over time. Grok for Government is branded under SpaceX’s Starshield AI, which runs on a secure satellite network using Starlink technology. A Department of War press release put it this way: “Starshield AI’s Grok for Government will provide the warfighter with immediate productivity gains, stronger knowledge continuity and more secure and efficient collaboration.” Beyond OpenAI and xAI, the Pentagon has also struck AI-related deals with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Nvidia and Reflection AI.

OpenAI is also expanding into health records. The company announced that ChatGPT Health will integrate with Epic’s electronic health record system, which holds data for more than 325 million patients. The integration lets clinicians import patient data and query it with AI, and in certain systems ChatGPT will be built directly into EHR workflows. Clinicians will be able to pull up appointment notes, lab results, medications and specialist documentation, then have the AI summarize them, review patient history, spot changes and prepare for upcoming appointments. In some deployments, clinicians can call up ChatGPT directly from within a patient’s chart to review cases before a visit or build clinical timelines. OpenAI says the access is read-only: the AI cannot write anything back into a patient’s record.

OpenAI is also adding a Healthcare Public Data plug-in that pulls from ClinicalTrials.gov, CMS Coverage, RxNorm, DailyMed and PubMed. It could help pull together data on trial eligibility, medication identifiers, coverage policy versions and provider records. Separately, organizations with a Business Associate Agreement will be able to use ChatGPT Work, Codex, apps and connectors within their workspace for clinical workflows that meet compliance requirements.

Major AI players are competing to become the platform of choice for government agencies, the healthcare sector, and the economy in general. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.