Jeanine Pirro: DOJ Seizes $560K In Cryptocurrency Meant for Hamas, Derails Recruitment Network

The DOJ announced it has seized more than $560,000 in cryptocurrency donations that it says were meant for Hamas, and also derailed the terrorist organization’s online recruitment network. Authorities also discovered the identities of thousands of people they say tried to give money to Hamas.

“My office just struck a massive blow against foreign terrorism in seizing over $560,000 in crypto and dismantling Hamas’ online recruitment by seizing their servers and their domains,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said on Tuesday.

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“We were able to directly intercept money that was going to be used by the military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigade,” Pirro added.

The U.S. Attorney for D.C. went on to reveal, “We also now have the names and identities of thousands of individuals who tried to give money to Hamas that we were able to intercept.”

“My message to Hamas is clear,” Pirro asserted. “Your networks are not secure, your crypto is vulnerable, and we will not stop until your ability to wage war is defeated for once and for all.”

Investigators identified an encrypted group chat that claimed affiliation with Hamas and was steering the terrorist organization’s supporters toward a fundraising website and a changing set of cryptocurrency donation addresses, according to federal court documents obtained by Fox Business.

Prosecutors said investigators, using information from multiple human sources on three dates — March 25, June 25, and October 10, 2025 — were able to identify, trace, and seize about $560,000 in cryptocurrency meant to support Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades.

The DOJ added that the FBI used human sources to identify domains and servers used by the group. Once it had control of that online infrastructure, the bureau intercepted cryptocurrency donations apparently destined for Hamas.

During the investigation, the FBI also obtained information on thousands of people who allegedly reached out to the terrorist organization online to donate or try to donate to them.

That information will be used in the agency’s ongoing counterterrorism efforts, the DOJ noted.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.