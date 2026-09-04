Ready Player One: White House Launches MAGA-Themed Retro Arcade Games

The White House is rolling out a new website that turns classic arcade games into tributes to President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda.

The White House Arcade reworks familiar games like Snake, Flappy Bird, Duck Hunt and Tetris with a MAGA theme, enabling Trump supporters of all ages to celebrate the administration with fun and games.

In the Snake remake Rio Run, border czar Tom Homan leads a line of illegal aliens dressed in orange jumpsuits as he chases others around the grid. The Duck Hunt version Trump Savings Tycoon has players swinging a net to catch gold bars and cash, a nod to depositing money into a Trump Account, with the Washington Monument in the background. In the Flappy Bird take Flappy Bill, players steer a bald eagle through obstacles above the National Mall. A Tetris-style game called Build the Wall challenges players to build a wall at the southern border to block illegal immigration.

A fifth game, Supply Line, casts the player as a boxer punching away unhealthy foods, with a graphic reading “Seed Oils” crossed out in red, a reference to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his Make America Healthy Again initiative.

A White House official told Fox News Digital the project is meant to showcase the president’s record. “This administration is laser focused on ways to innovate and tell the story of the president’s many accomplishments in a way that resonates with every American,” the official said.

The official also framed the site as a jab at Democrats. “The president continues to rack up victory after victory on behalf of the American public, while opponents of his agenda are defending their record of raising taxes and empowering criminal illegal aliens,” the official said, adding that the site is “an effort to further contrast between a culture of fun and winning and the dark socialist vision Democrats have for America.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.