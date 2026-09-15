Anthropic remains on track to go public sometime in 2026, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, even as Dario Amodei set off an AI safety firestorm with his call for a tech slowdown, which was endorsed by Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

Axios reports that Anthropic remains on track to go public sometime in 2026, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, even as CEO Dario Amodei has pushed AI safety worries have surged into public debate in recent days.

Social media had been buzzing with speculation that Anthropic might push back its IPO given fresh questions around product liability and potential regulation. But insiders tell a different story: the company may actually view this week’s focus on AI safety as a reason to move forward, not delay. According to Axios’ sources, the internal talking point is that going public forces more transparency, and more transparency could make the technology safer.

Breitbart News previously reported that Amodei set off the discussion with a viral essay claiming AI companies must slow down development and prepare for regulation:

Amodei’s essay lays out a three-step plan meant to temper the AI industry’s development pace without stopping it outright. “To be clear, pacing does not mean halting model training or technical progress, but ensuring companies take adequate time to align and safeguard their models, and for third party evaluators to confirm this,” he wrote. Anthropic claims it has already taken the first step itself. The company has “unilaterally” committed to giving third-party evaluators employee-level access so they can verify its safety practices and report incidents, a move Amodei said comes without “sacrificing commercial advantage or the United States’ lead in AI.” The second step calls on leading AI companies in democratic countries to coordinate around common safety standards. The third, and most ambitious, asks for coordination between democratic and authoritarian governments.

Anthropic has already pledged to have its models evaluated by third parties, and it has floated pacing that could slow how quickly new models come out. Skeptics read that differently: slower releases also mean lower compute spending, which helps the bottom line. Anthropic has also faced accusations that it’s pursuing regulatory capture.

OpenAI, for its part, is reportedly still leaning toward a 2027 listing on the stock market, and nothing suggests that’s changed.

None of this would be unprecedented. Alphabet and SpaceX already trade as public or listed shares, which undercuts the notion that going public and building AI safely can’t coexist.

Breitbart News reported that President Donald Trump has made repeated statements against an AI slowdown this week:

In a Truth Social post, Trump questioned why leaders in the AI industry would support regulations that he said could drive their companies “into oblivion and bankruptcy.” “AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX,” Trump wrote. “No different from RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA — UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE — IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1 — IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2 — and all of the other HOAXES and SCAMS that America was forced to endure through the Destructionists’ and Deviants’ foul play and illegal conduct.” Trump pointed to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision not to stand in the way of development and warned that American companies could move projects overseas because of permitting problems in the United States.

Dario Amodei has launched a full spectrum PR campaign to push political and industry controls that would build an unbeatable moat around Anthropic’s business. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Axios here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.