‘We’re Not Going to Let That Happen’: Nvidia Boss Jensen Huang Agrees with President Trump on AI Doomer ‘Hoax’

President Donald Trump phoned Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the middle of his onstage interview at the All-In Summit on Monday, and Huang put him on speakerphone for the crowd. The Nvidia chief agreed with President Trump that there will not be an AI slowdown.

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, sitting for an interview with the All-In Podcast, turned to the phone and told the President, “I’m onstage with the besties,” referring to hosts Chamath Palihapitiya and Jason Calacanis, along with White House advisers David Sacks and David Friedberg. Trump needled Huang about the setup: “The great thing about life is Jensen can develop the most complex computer chip in the world … but he can’t figure out how to put you on speaker.”

The call landed in the middle of a live industry debate over how fast AI development should move. Onstage, the hosts had been discussing Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s call to “slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI.” Elon Musk and Sam Altman have both said publicly that they agree with Amodei. Huang does not agree with this approach, and Trump used the call to back him up.

“They’re just playing right in the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen. That could be political people. It could also be China. And we’re not going to let that happen. It’s a hoax,” Trump said of opposition to the pace of AI buildout. Huang responded, “You’re right. We’re not going to let that happen, sir.”

Trump did leave room for caution. “We have to be a little bit careful … We have to do things and we have to do them prudently, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop an industry,” he said, before telling Huang, “So I’m with you all the way. I didn’t even know how you felt about it. I just hoped you felt the same way as me. We’re going to lead.”

The call also touched on the fight over data center construction. Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and Trump allies have described opposition to that construction as an international psyop meant to stifle U.S. economic growth. Recent Gallup polling found that seven in 10 Americans oppose data center construction in their own area; more than half pointed to environmental resources as their concern, while about 20 percent cited worries about rising cost of living and quality of life.

Breitbart News previously reported that Trump initially addressed Amodei’s call for an AI slowdown from the U.S. Open, where he said “Whoever wins AI, wins.”

President Trump later took to his Truth Social platform to share a more in depth message, in which he said Dario Amodei is trying to act like a “perfect little angel:”

The only control or “guardrails” that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI “people” from doing bad, or potentially bad, “things,“ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a “perfect little angel” – and we will continue to do so! We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Breitbart News reported Monday that former President Barack Obama has spoken out in favor of AI regulations:

The Times’s Evan Gorelick revealed that Obama made the push at a “private fundraiser” with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — the would-be Speaker of the House should Democrats win the majority in the chamber in the midterms and then he wins a speakership election on the floor — where the former president and party leader pushed the aspiring speaker to “assemble a clear framework for a public conversation about A.I. policy.” “Once you are speaker, I would strongly urge that the Democrats put together a framework for a very public conversation,” Obama told Jeffries, per the Times which cited Obama’s office providing a partial transcript of the former president’s comments. “This is something that is moving very fast in private hands, and if we don’t get on top of it, I think can be dangerous,” Obama added. “If we do get on top of it, I do think it’s beneficial. I genuinely think it’s going to accelerate, for example, drug development in ways that can help us cure diseases. I do think that this can help us figure out pathways for a clean energy future.”

Breitbart News will continue to report on developed in the AI race.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.