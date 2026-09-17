Exclusive — Wynton Hall Unmasks the ‘Effective Altruist’ Movement Pushing AI Governance Ahead of Midterm Elections

Breitbart News social media director and CODE RED author Wynton Hall unmasked the goals of Anthropic and the Effective Altruism (EA) movement that counts many AI leaders as adherents. According to Hall, their goal is to take over artificial intelligence through an enforced governance. Hall explains, “Think of it like a World Health Organization or a UN for AI — something that we all know where that story is going to end.”

“They have, as part of their culture inside of Anthropic, something called ‘Effective Altruism,’ the EA movement,” Hall explained during a Thursday interview with host Mike Slater on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily. “This is very, very interesting — and I lay all of this out in CODE RED — these people have been working on this for decades.”

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“Effective Altruism, on the surface, says, ‘We believe in using logic and reason to help direct philanthropic giving,'” Hall continued, adding that it “sounds pretty innocuous,” but is not.

“Anthropic and its investors are deeply, deeply involved in this,” Hall added. “Now, what are their goals as it relates to AI? Their goals are two things: one, to make sure that Anthropic does well — and two: something called ‘AI global governance.'”

The Breitbart News social media director said, “Think of it like a World Health Organization or a UN for AI — something that we all know where that story is going to end.”

“It’s going to be a controlled grab, it’s going to be the elites again having supranational control over everything in AI,” Hall continued. “Anthropic is a woke company, and that’s who [Anthropic CEO and co-founder] Dario Amodei is.”

The Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI author also pointed out that “it’s a tense relationship” between the Trump administration and Anthropic.

“Here’s the basic posture from Anthropic: run out the clock on this administration,” Hall said, before noting that “99 percent of Anthropic’s and their investor donations politically go to Democrats.”

“They are a Democrat-funded machine,” he added. “Sam Bankman-Fried is a major supporter of Effective Altruism, which is the sort of ethos of Anthropic.”

Hall also warned that “Anthropic and their donor orbit are playing a very smart, very well-funded game right before the midterms with this whole narrative.”

“And that’s why Breitbart, and CODE RED, we laid this all out in February. We were the only ones,” the author added. “But now we’re 48 days away, and everybody’s going, ‘Oh my gosh, where did this all come from?’ Well, our readers knew it.”

Hall wrote a column in February laying out the left’s plan to weaponize fears about AI and data centers during the midterm election season. Hall says the left’s political playbook has three components:

Convince Americans that mass AI job loss is inevitable.

Channel that fear and ennui into galvanizing support for Universal Basic Income (UBI) redistribution in the long-term.

Co-opt populist concerns over AI data centers driving up electricity and water bills for everyday Americans in the short-term.

Near the end of their discussion, Slater asked Hall if he believes that Vice President JD Vance can be trusted to know how to lead in this new AI world.

“Oh, for sure,” Hall replied. “He [Vance] understands this mindset, because he was part of this tech world.”

“He’s been in the room with the Silicon Valley elites,” the Breitbart News social media director continued. “He understands what these guys are, but he also actually believes in our values — populist, conservative American values.”

Hall went on to say, “I actually think he has a real opportunity to be one of the leading voices — if not the leading voice — on how to deal with this, because he knows our values, and he knows their talk and speak.”

“He can walk into a room and call BS and say, ‘That’s a lie. I understand this technology, you’re bluffing, and we’re not going to let you get away with it,'” the author added. “So, I’m actually very hopeful about that.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.