Nobody panic. The U.N. and its vast globalist elite bureaucracy is ready to claim central oversight, control, and administration of future artificial intelligence (AI) development to ease worries about the fast-developing science.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the declaration Wednesday, warning world leaders AI poses ‌risks – known and unknown – that cannot be ignored.

The former Portuguese Socialist Prime Minister spoke after pushback from President Donald Trump who called threats that AI might destroy humanity “a HOAX” and claimed efforts to limit the technology are part of a “SICK conspiracy.”

He and Mark Zuckerberg both argue market pressure, not government mandates and centrally administered bureaucracy, will keep AI developers in line.

Guterres disagrees, embracing political and industry AI controls rather than trusting the marketplace.

Cautioning that “the world cannot afford a race to the bottom on AI safety,” the chief bureaucrat said concerns raised by those on the frontlines of AI technology that its development “is racing ahead of our understanding of the risks” can’t be ignored, AP reports.

Governments must assume their first responsibility to protect civilians from AI threats, which means “national action is essential,” Guterres told U.N. reporters. “But global coordination is also indispensable.”

“We need guardrails to build trust — and that make AI safe, transparent, accountable, with human dignity at the center.”

That’s where the U.N. and its strictures come in, Guterres outlined.

He said AI will be a major topic in his discussions with world leaders at their annual gathering next week for the high-level session of the U.N. General Assembly.

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“The United Nations will continue to explore practical ideas and approaches in the immediate days ahead,” Guterres said, per the AP report.

“We need a shared understanding of how to advance the safe, secure and responsible development of AI — while identifying when increasingly powerful systems may require stronger safeguards, or additional measures to manage potential risks.”

Expect a global U.N. summit sooner rather than later on AI controls, Guterres said in response to a question asking whether next week’s meeting of top officials from the U.N.’s 193 member nations wouldn’t be the perfect opportunity for talks on curbing the excesses of AI.

The career bureaucrat said, “I think it makes full sense at the right moment to have a serious international summit on artificial intelligence.” And at a summit, he said, “it is absolutely essential to have everybody on board” — governments, companies, scientists and civil society — “and I hope that this will be possible.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report