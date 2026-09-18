AI Boom Continues: Nvidia’s Huang Predicts Chip Sales Will Double Next Year

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told reporters in Scotland on Thursday that the company expects to sell twice as many chips next year as it does this year.

CNBC reports that Huang made the forecast to media ahead of a summit with King Charles III, where he was joined by representatives from Google DeepMind, OpenAI and Anthropic to discuss AI safety.

“I expect Nvidia to sell twice as many chips as this next year as we do this year,” Huang said.

He attributed the expected surge to AI’s growing economic reach. “The reason for that is because AI has, has so much contribution to the benefits of different industries, different economies, and you can see that in almost every single country that we’re in, people want to invest in AI,” Huang said.

Nvidia doesn’t disclose how many chips it sells in total, so there’s no public figure to double. But the company’s best known products are the data center GPUs that power AI computing, including its Blackwell and Rubin chips. Last fall, Huang said Nvidia had shipped 6 million Blackwell GPUs over four quarters.

Breitbart News previously reported that Nvidia forecasted future performance for the first time during its last quarterly earnings report:

The rally began after Nvidia CFO Colette Kress spoke Wednesday, and it lifted chip stocks broadly. Nvidia’s stock is up more than nine percent in morning trading. This rally is driven in part by the company’s forecast for revenue growth of 70 percent for fiscal 2028, which runs from February 2027 to January 2028. CEO Jensen Huang said actual demand from the AI industry “is much greater than 70 percent,” and described the sector as having “reached its inflection point.” Huang also pointed to improved visibility into Nvidia’s supply chain. “We’ve never forecasted like this before, we have a lot greater visibility now,” he said, contrasting today’s market with a year earlier. “This time last year, one lab alone was driving the build-out,” Huang said. “Today, we have a golden age of new AI labs and startups, multiple frontier labs scaling in parallel, a thriving open-model ecosystem and physical AI coming online, with strong momentum across the U.S. and around the world.”

The company’s lineup goes well beyond its flagship GPUs. Nvidia also makes CPUs, switch chips, optical networking chips, laptop chips and Jetson chips used in robots and cars. One of its chips even sits inside Nintendo’s Switch 2 gaming console.

The Scotland summit was billed as a discussion of AI safety, a topic that’s taken on new urgency as researchers warn that humans may no longer be able to control the most advanced AI systems. Asked about it, Huang was measured. “When a product is not safe, we should hold it back and keep engineering it,” he said.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.