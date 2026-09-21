Trump Announces ‘AI Force’ Modeled on Space Force, Will Appoint AI Czar

President Donald Trump said this weekend he plans to create an “AI Force,” modeled on the Space Force he established during his first term, along with appointing a new AI czar

President Trump announced the new AI Force in a Truth Social post, offering few details about its structure or duties. He also said he would name a new AI czar, a role previously held by venture capitalist David Sacks, who stepped down in March.

The announcement came as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held talks with Chinese counterparts in New York on Sunday, according to an NBC News report. Bessent said Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would discuss setting up a mechanism for the two countries to alert each other about AI-related national security concerns. Xi is set to visit the United States this week and is expected to meet Trump on Wednesday for the start of a state visit.

President Trump has forcefully responded to calls for an AI slowdown in response to AI doomers including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, writing on Truth Social:

The only control or “guardrails” that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI “people” from doing bad, or potentially bad, “things,“ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a “perfect little angel” – and we will continue to do so! We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump also ran a Truth Social poll Saturday asking followers to help pick a new name for AI, floating “Superior Intelligence,” “Extreme Intelligence,” and “Supreme Intelligence” as options. According to Trump, “Supreme Intelligence” is losing because of its association by name with the Supreme Court.

AI giants simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws — a conflict that President Donald Trump recognizes. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the Hill here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.