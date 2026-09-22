Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is scheduled to address the UN Security Council on Wednesday alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in a meeting focused on the future of AI.

Bloomberg reports that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei will brief the UN Security Council on the risks of artificial intelligence this week. He’ll join Wednesday’s session remotely, according to a program of the meeting seen by Bloomberg News.

Amodei asked companies this month to slow the pace of frontier model development, a call backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Tesla’s Elon Musk and opposed by Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

President Trump has forcefully responded to calls for an AI slowdown in response to AI doomers including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, writing on Truth Social:

The only control or “guardrails” that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI “people” from doing bad, or potentially bad, “things,“ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a “perfect little angel” – and we will continue to do so! We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Altman is set to brief the council in person, a company spokesperson confirmed to Reuters last week. Other scheduled briefers include Yoshua Bengio, co-chair of the UN’s panel on AI, and Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue.

Chinese developer DeepSeek is also expected to speak. Invitations went out to DeepSeek and several other Chinese AI companies, including Moonshot, according to Reuters’ sources. DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng is not expected to attend in person. One source cautioned that plans could still change at the last minute.

DeepSeek, based in Hangzhou, drew global attention in January 2025 when its low-cost R1 reasoning model rattled US technology stocks. Its appearance this week would be the first time one of China’s best-known AI developers has joined US research labs in the same UN discussion on the technology.

AI giants simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws — a conflict that President Donald Trump recognizes. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.