President Trump declared at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that artificial intelligence will be renamed “super intelligence,” in all official United States documents. Trump told the U.N., “The United States also totally rejects any attempt to construct a globality scheme to control for the artificial intelligence being spoken of so much now, hereinafter called super intelligence. Changing the name.”

The Hill reports that President Trump made an unexpected announcement during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, stating that the United States will rename artificial intelligence to “super intelligence” across all government documents.

Speaking before the global body, Trump explained his rationale for the terminology change. “The United States also totally rejects any attempt to construct a globality scheme to control for the artificial intelligence being spoken of so much now, hereinafter called super intelligence. Changing the name,” Trump told assembled world leaders.

Trump explained that his objection to the current terminology stems from the word “artificial” itself. “The use of the word artificial makes intelligence sound fake,” he continued. “It is not fake. It’s actually amazing. But we have to be careful. In fact, it is exactly the opposite of what it purports.”

Trump expressed his hope that the nomenclature change would extend beyond American borders. “From this point forward, all of United States documents and hopefully the world’s will be changed to use the much more accurate term super as opposed to artificial,” he stated.

The president concluded his remarks on the subject by introducing the new abbreviation. “In other words, welcome to the new world of super intelligence — SI,” he said. “Let’s see if that goes. It sounds much better. It is much better, and it’s much more accurate.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Trump is creating an “AI Force” and naming a new AI czar. At that time, he ran a poll on what the new name for AI should be:

Trump also ran a Truth Social poll Saturday asking followers to help pick a new name for AI, floating “Superior Intelligence,” “Extreme Intelligence,” and “Supreme Intelligence” as options. According to Trump, “Supreme Intelligence” is losing because of its association by name with the Supreme Court.

AI giants simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws — a conflict that President Donald Trump recognizes. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the Hill here.