Dario Amodei’s Anthropic is telling would-be investors that the very technology it’s asking them to fund could pose a “catastrophic or existential risk to humanity.” Wall Street is calling Anthropic’s IPO a prospectus a “head scratcher” due to its doomer language.

CNBC reports that the warning appears in Anthropic’s IPO prospectus as the startup heads towards its initial public offering on the stock maret. Breitbart News previously reported that Anthropic is pursuing a $2 trillion valuation in the offering.

Anthropic devoted more than a third of the 261-page filing, about 80 pages, to potential AI risks. Only 48 pages cover the company’s actual business. The filing goes beyond the existential-risk language too, describing possible “self-preserving behaviors” in AI systems, including efforts to “resist shutdown,” “conceal or manipulate information,” or take actions “resembling blackmail.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Amodei set off a discussion about AI safety with a viral essay claiming AI companies must slow down development and prepare for regulation:

Amodei’s essay lays out a three-step plan meant to temper the AI industry’s development pace without stopping it outright. “To be clear, pacing does not mean halting model training or technical progress, but ensuring companies take adequate time to align and safeguard their models, and for third party evaluators to confirm this,” he wrote. Anthropic claims it has already taken the first step itself. The company has “unilaterally” committed to giving third-party evaluators employee-level access so they can verify its safety practices and report incidents, a move Amodei said comes without “sacrificing commercial advantage or the United States’ lead in AI.” The second step calls on leading AI companies in democratic countries to coordinate around common safety standards. The third, and most ambitious, asks for coordination between democratic and authoritarian governments.

The numbers alongside those warnings are just as striking. Anthropic reported a net loss of $42 billion in 2025 and plans to spend $518 billion on cloud computing and other infrastructure over the coming year. Insiders have reported that nearly a quarter of Anthropic’s revenue last year came from just two clients.

Wall Street was not impressed. Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives, told CNBC the market’s reaction to Amodei’s proposal was “pretty resoundingly” negative, calling it a “head scratcher.” Slowing down now, Ives argued, would just hand China the advantage. “You need guardrails from a safety perspective, but the fact for Anthropic and OpenAI to slow down, if they slowed down, China would just accelerate and win, and I think that’s part of this quagmire that you’re seeing is that there’s some regulatory capture going on,” he said. “There’s definitely a game of poker, but for Anthropic, they got to continue to put foot on the pedal.”

AI giants simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation, with China adding further complexity to the issue. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws — a conflict that President Donald Trump recognizes. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.