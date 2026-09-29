President Trump to Host Tech Titans for Lunch on AI Risks

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are set to sit down Tuesday with a group of tech executives for a lunch on the risks posed by AI.

Bloomberg reports that the guest list includes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Anthropic head and prominent AI doomer Dario Amodei, Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp and OpenAI President Greg Brockman, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dario Amodei’s call for an AI slowdown and government regulation, endorsed by Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, has created a tremendous rift in the AI world between several of the leading companies and President Trump. Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, and other AI leaders have taken Trump’s side in opposing Amodei’s doom and gloom.

Amodei has already been making the rounds in Washington. He met with Trump on Sunday night, then visited Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) at the Capitol on Monday. Asked by reporters how his meeting with the president went, Amodei declined to answer. Neither the White House nor Anthropic has said what was discussed.

Huang has been a regular presence in the capital too. He was in Washington last week, joining Trump in feting Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a state dinner —an event Amodei was absent from.

Johnson addressed the industry’s warnings earlier this month. He acknowledged AI could “potentially” need guardrails but cautioned that legislation with broad enough support to pass would take “some time.”

AI giants simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation, with China adding further complexity to the issue. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws — a conflict that President Donald Trump recognizes. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.