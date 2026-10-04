President Trump announced the creation of a Super Intelligence Force on Sunday following meetings with top AI company executives and the signing of voluntary safety standards. The “Super Intelligence Force” will be helmed by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, who has been named AI Czar.

CNBC reports that President Trump revealed plans for a new government initiative called the Super Intelligence Force in a Sunday announcement on Truth Social, following last week’s meetings with leaders from the nation’s largest artificial intelligence companies. The formation comes amid increasing public pressure for regulatory oversight of AI technology.

The announcement followed what Trump called the Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence, a gathering where major technology companies acknowledged their obligations to American citizens. In his social media post, Trump wrote that he was “announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF),” explaining that the task force would work alongside federal agencies.

The new task force has been assigned to coordinate with the federal government to ensure American leadership in Super Intelligence, a designation Trump has mandated the government use instead of artificial intelligence. According to the president, the force will serve as a liaison between various stakeholders including consumers, public interest groups, religious organizations, infrastructure providers and industry leaders.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton will head the Super Intelligence Force, a selection that aligns with previous reports indicating he was the likely choice for an AI oversight position. CBS News had reported days earlier that sources expected Clayton to receive the AI czar appointment.

Trump named three additional leaders who will work alongside Clayton. Andrew Ferguson, chairman of the FTC, will participate in the leadership structure. Emil Michael, who serves as under secretary for research and engineering and chief technology officer at the Pentagon, will also hold a leadership role. Scott Kupor, director of the Office of Personnel Management, rounds out the leadership team. All four officials will report directly to President Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The announcement follows a White House meeting with executives from six major technology companies working in the AI space. OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Nvidia and Elon Musk’s SpaceX all sent leadership representatives to the gathering. During that meeting, company leaders signed a set of voluntary safety standards aimed at governing AI development.

Following the meeting, Trump indicated to reporters that he would announce an AI czar within three or four days. He characterized the voluntary standards as morally binding and expressed confidence in the industry’s ability to self-regulate. Trump stated he was seeing “tremendous self-policing, and they understand that they have to self-police.”

The accord signed by the technology leaders, which Trump shared on Truth Social, consists of a single page outlining specific commitments. The companies pledged to implement four layers of controls and audits designed to verify AI models are functioning as intended. These safeguards include internal company evaluations, audits conducted by external firms, and reviews performed by each company’s board of directors.

Additionally, the tech executives agreed to establish regular meetings focused on developing standards and best practices to enhance the safety of AI systems. This ongoing collaboration aims to create industry-wide protocols for responsible AI development and deployment.

AI giants simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation, with China adding further complexity to the issue. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws — a conflict that President Donald Trump and his new Super Intelligence Force recognize. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.