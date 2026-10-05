Elon Musk said over the weekend that he will rename SpaceX’s artificial intelligence unit, SpaceXAI, to SpaceXSI, following a presidential directive ordering federal agencies to drop the term “artificial intelligence” in favor of “super intelligence.”

Quartz reports that Musk announced the change on X, writing, “No more AI, SI, It’s better.” He gave no further details on how or when the rebrand would take place. SpaceXAI’s X account name had not yet been updated as of this writing.

The move follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on September 29 directing federal agencies to replace “artificial intelligence” and “AI” with “super intelligence” or “SI” across official communications, websites and policy documents. The order defines “super intelligence” as covering the same technologies and systems already captured under the existing statutory definition of artificial intelligence. It also instructs the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology to submit proposed legislative language within 60 days to formally establish a federal definition of “super intelligence.”

Trump previewed the change last month in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, telling the audience: “From this point forward, all of United States documents, and hopefully the world’s will be changed to use the much more accurate term ‘super’ as opposed to artificial. So it’s super intelligence.”

Breitbart News reported over the weekend that Trump is establishing a “Super Intelligence Force” led by AI Czar Jay Clayton:

President Trump revealed plans for a new government initiative called the Super Intelligence Force in a Sunday announcement on Truth Social, following last week’s meetings with leaders from the nation’s largest artificial intelligence companies. The formation comes amid increasing public pressure for regulatory oversight of AI technology. The announcement followed what Trump called the Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence, a gathering where major technology companies acknowledged their obligations to American citizens. In his social media post, Trump wrote that he was “announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF),” explaining that the task force would work alongside federal agencies.

David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei and Sam Altman call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws — a conflict that President Donald Trump and his new Super Intelligence Force recognize. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Quartz here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.