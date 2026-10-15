Consumer Alert: Recall Issued on Bottles of Amazon Basic Care Pain Relievers

Amazon has pulled more than 112,000 bottles of its Amazon Basic Care extra-strength acetaminophen after customers reported the tablets turned an unusual color.

The New York Post reports that the FDA recall covers Amazon Basic Care Extra Strength Pain Relief acetaminophen 500mg caplets, made in India by Aurohealth and distributed by Amazon.com Services LLC, which is based in Seattle. The FDA says the recall is ongoing.

Discoloration is what triggered the recall, but the FDA hasn’t said what caused it, and it hasn’t described any specific health risks or injuries linked to the affected bottles.

In total, 112,932 bottles are affected across three package sizes: 14,640 bottles of 200 caplets, 90,456 bottles of 500 caplets, and 7,836 bottles of 1,000 caplets. The recalled lot numbers are ACD125040A for the 200-count bottles; ACD124036A, ACD124030A, ACD124042A, ACD124048B and ACD125010A for the 500-count bottles; and ACD124048A for the 1,000-count bottles.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the recall to Fox Business, saying, “Amazon is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Amazon Basic Care Extra Strength Pain Relief acetaminophen 500mg caplets due to reports of tablet discoloration in the affected lots.” The spokesperson added that the action was coordinated with regulators and the manufacturer: “This is a voluntary recall initiated in coordination with the manufacturer, Aurohealth, and the FDA.” Fox Business also reached out to Aurohealth for comment.

Separately, the FDA noted an unrelated recall from India-based Inventia Healthcare Ltd., which voluntarily recalled 13,567 bottles of 25-milligram chlorthalidone tablets on Sept. 3 after they failed dissolution specifications.

Breitbart News reported in 2024 that baby powder sold on Amazon was the subject of an FDA recall after it was found to be contaminated by asbestos:

In an alert to the FDA, Dynarex said that 62 cases of products with item number 4875 from batch number B 051 have “the potential to be contaminated with asbestos.” Asbestos is a naturally occurring carcinogen that can cause several diseases, including mesothelioma and lung cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). … They were also sold on Amazon, the company said. “The product was sent to distributors on or after March 11, 2024, by direct delivery in the following states: AL, AR, CO, IL, KY, NC, NJ, PA, TN, FL, WA, WI and sold online on Amazon (Amazon.com).”

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.