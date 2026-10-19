Anthropic Will Dedicate 5% of Shares to ‘Public Benefit Fund’ After Landmark AI IPO

Anthropic says it plans to commit five percent of its shares to a newly created “Public Benefit Fund,” a move that would need stockholder approval before taking effect after the company’s hotly anticipated IPO which could occur as soon as November.

CNBC reports that the fund could grow over time. Anthropic’s board may add two percentage points for every 50 percent increase in the company’s value above an undisclosed baseline, though that decision is left to the board’s discretion. Anthropic hasn’t said how high the fund’s share could eventually climb.

The fund will be a wholly owned limited liability company, not a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Anthropic said equity held by the LLC won’t go toward lobbying or political donations, in the United States or abroad. The company plans to share more on the fund’s structure and governance in the coming months, including what valuation milestones would trigger additional contributions, and will report on its progress in an upcoming public benefit report.

Money from the fund could go toward nonprofit donations, direct distributions, or programs addressing how AI affects workers. Anthropic said it may “explore large donations,” calling the effort part of “bolder approaches” to AI’s societal effects.

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey criticized the announcement, calling it “USAID 2.0” in a recent tweet. He pointed out that Anthropic’s left-wing founders, advocates of Effective Altruism (EA), prioritizes a “non-western audience” over Americans.

Former Trump AI Czar David Sacks also questioned the actual “public good” effect of the share division.

The timing has drawn attention because Anthropic is reportedly planning an IPO for November. The company told investors its third-quarter revenue reached $16.8 billion. Lise Buyer, a partner at IPO advisory firm Class V Group, told CNBC that the announcement’s timing ahead of the public offering is “beneficial from an image perspective.” She added: “Of course, it is also to burnish their reputation at a time when AI is coming under significant scrutiny.”

The fund also drew a jab from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who posted on X that he “recommend[s] giving the shares directly to the public” in response to Anthropic’s announcement. Musk has announced that he will give every American child a share of SpaceX.

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall explained Effective Altruism and how it intersects with the AI industry in his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI:

What does all this mean, and what is the EA movement’s overarching goal? According to President Trump’s [former] AI czar, David Sacks, Republicans should understand that “hyperbolic and unproven claims” about potential AI job losses are “not an accident” but rather “part of an influence operation.” Toward what end? “The goal,” he says, is “to further ‘Global AI Governance,’ a massive power grab by the bureaucratic state and globalist institutions.” Global AI governance is the moniker used to describe the regulatory effort by globalist organizations and leftists to control virtually every dimension of AI deployment under the banner of “AI safety” for the world. He notes that the EA organizers behind global AI governance are “billionaires with a long history of funding left-wing causes and Trump hatred.” He says that “it’s fine to be concerned about a technology as transformational as AI, but if you repeat their claims uncritically, you may be falling for an AstroTurfed campaign by the ‘AI Existential Risk Industrial Complex.’”

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.