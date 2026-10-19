Elon Musk Vows to Give a SpaceX Share to ‘Every Kid In America’

Elon Musk is vowing to give “every kid” in the United States a share of his SpaceX company next year, promising, “This will be the first of many.”

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,” Musk wrote in a Monday X post.

Musk did not offer any further details on how the share giveaway would work.

The shares Musk has promised amount to about $10.5 billion, as SpaceX’s closing stock price was $146.03 on Friday, and there are at least 72 million children under the age of 18 in the United States as of July 1, 2025, according to official census data.

Musk currently owns around 4.8 billion SpaceX shares, according to an August SEC filing obtained by CNBC News, which noted that the figure actually rises to 6.4 billion when taking into account unvested awards and stock options.

On Thursday, Musk unveiled a new Tesla Roadster that flies, flips, and drives upside down, performing its acrobatics using cold gas thruster technology from SpaceX.

Video posted to social media shows the vehicle driving up a curved ramp, causing the EV to travel upside down before flipping over during its fall, flying through the air, and then safely landing on all four wheels.

Watch Below:

The SpaceX CEO noted that the vehicle “can basically fly like a rocket” and ran through a list of tricks it performed, including “rolls” and “crazy gymnastics.”

As for Musk’s Monday X post, it came shortly after Anthropic revealed its plan to commit five percent of its shares to a new public benefit fund, with the stake potentially growing as the company’s valuation increases.

“For every 50% increase in the company’s value over a set baseline, we can contribute up to an extra 2%, subject to our board’s discretion,” the AI company said in a Sunday X post.

Musk directly responded to Anthropic’s X post, writing, “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public,” before adding, “This is what I will be doing.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.