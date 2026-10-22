Major U.S. banks have discovered unauthorized third-party AI agents operating inside customer accounts, prompting an industry-wide push to contain the risk.

Axios reports that Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and other large banks are finding AI agents inside accounts that, in some cases, appear to be taking actions the account holder never actually told them to take. One bank official called the situation “horrifying.” Another described “grave concerns about agents gaining access to customer accounts and taking steps that could impact user finances.”

Unwanted AI access to accounts typically occurs when a customer hands their login credentials to an AI assistant so it can manage part of their financial life, then gives it access to the account. That already breaks most banks’ rules, which require a human to log in directly. The real danger shows up when a user has also authorized the agent to make purchases or move money. Combine that permission with login access, and the agent can act on its own, with nobody watching.

Banks say they’ve tracked agents contacting call centers and taking actions that didn’t come from direct user instructions. A bank executive summed up the core problem: banks “struggle to differentiate between agents, as well as whether an agent has been authorized by a user or has gone rogue and gained access to a customer account.” Often, banks say, they simply cannot tell whether activity tied to an agent reflects what the customer actually wanted.

Morgan Stanley has started blocking third-party agents from its platforms outright. JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citi are restricting agent access too. A Morgan Stanley spokesperson pushed back on characterizations of the problem on its own systems, denying reports of “rogue AI agents accessing our platforms.”

Most banks have landed on, or are moving toward, a middle ground: read-only access, which lets an agent view account information without being able to act on it. That’s the same kind of access banks already give budgeting apps like Quicken, which can see financial data but cannot execute transactions.

A Chase spokesperson cut straight to the underlying security question, saying “customers should not give their usernames and passwords to anyone.”

Behind the scenes, banks are also preparing for things to go wrong, running what’s described as “day after” scenario planning so they can quickly lock down or restore customer access if an agent causes a problem. One source said money and manpower alone won’t fix this, “because of how quickly the technology is developing and revealing new weaknesses in real time.”

AI presents both opportunities to improve our daily lives, as well as massive landmines like negative impacts on mental health and your bank balance. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Axios here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.