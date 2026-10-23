Finnish authorities have ordered Google to stop construction at two planned data center sites after an investigation found the company cleared vast stretches of forest without completing required environmental reviews. The tech giant removed 400,000 trees from two sites, leaving local residents to fend off wolves prowling villages after their forest homes were destroyed.

The Guardian reports that Google cut down roughly 250,000 trees at a planned artificial intelligence data center site in Muhos, Finland, clearing about 330 hectares of forest, an area larger than 450 American football fields, according to an investigation. Environmental experts estimate another 150,000 trees were removed at a second site in Otanmäki, putting the combined total across both locations at roughly 400,000 trees.

The clearing is part of a $14.5 billion (€13 billion) investment Google announced in September to build out AI infrastructure in Finland, which the company has called its largest single investment in Europe. Finland has drawn tech companies partly for its cool climate and its land and energy resources, both of which reduce the electricity needed to cool servers.

Finnish authorities have since ordered Google to stop work while environmental reviews are completed. According to Finland’s national broadcaster Yle, officials told Google’s subsidiary, Tuike Finland, to halt environmentally significant activity at planned data centers in Muhos and Kajaani until mandatory environmental impact assessments are finished. The clearing work had already included removing topsoil, building roads and altering drainage systems.

Residents near the sites have raised concerns about muddy runoff draining into waterways connected to the Oulujoki River, the Guardian reported. According to local residents, wolves have even begin wandering into villages because of the devastation of the forest:

In Otanmäki, the disruption to nature and to residents’ daily lives is being vividly felt. When the trees were felled, the wolves who had lived there came to the village, said Anni Ranta, 53, whose family has lived there for generations. A former mining village, the area is known for its rare earth elements. Ranta’s family live at the centre of the village next to a triangular church spire and a former bar that has been empty for years. The peaceful forest used to extend for miles from the village. Now the sound of building work next to the clearcut Google site reverberates. “We had wolves coming into the village because all the wild animals moved out of the forest,” said Ranta. “They fled. What worries me about the datacentres is also the noise because this is hardrock soil. Even when we are standing here talking,” she added, stamping her feet, “it’s like a drum.”

Google initially said its forestry activities complied with Finnish law. Antti Järvinen, the company’s Finland country manager, later apologized for the clearings. “Google believed it was operating within the rules,” he said.

AI data centers and the integration of this technology is changing the political landscape. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the Guardian here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.