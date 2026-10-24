Video Game Creator Commits Suicide by Setting Himself on Fire During Livestream

Manuel Otto, a German influencer who created the popular multiplayer game Stick Run, has died at 30 after setting himself on fire during a Twitch livestream.

The New York Post reports that Otto, whose full name was Marc-Manuel Alexander Otto, took his own life while broadcasting live on Twitch this week. His body was found after a fire at a property in Bavaria, Germany, according to local outlet PNP. A neighbor noticed the blaze and tried to put it out.

Twitch has removed the livestream and the associated video. A Twitch spokesperson told the Post: “What took place is horrible, and the mental health and wellbeing of our community matters deeply to us.” The spokesperson added that Twitch “moved quickly to remove the channel and Video on Demand to prevent it from being viewed by others,” and said the platform “encourage[s] anyone who may be struggling to seek support” and offers tools to help users “connect with local mental health resources in their area.”

In the video, which can be found by searching “Stick Run” or his name on X, Otto can be seen dressed in feminine clothing, then laying down on a couch where he lights himself on fire.

Otto built Stick Run at age 14 and launched it as a free-to-play game on Facebook in 2010. More than 43 million people worldwide have played it since, on desktops and phones, according to Dexerto.

The Stick Run account on X posted a statement on Monday acknowledging the livestream: “Stick Run is aware of a livestream on Twitch involving its creator and owner, Manuel Otto, in which he appeared to have taken his own life. We understand that Twitch has since removed the livestream and associated video.” The post also cautioned followers against spreading rumors: “We encourage the community to refrain from spreading unverified information or speculation,” and asked anyone with relevant information to come forward: “If you have any information that may help clarify the circumstances surrounding this incident, please reach out to us or contact your local law enforcement agency.”

On Tuesday, Stick Run posted a follow-up statement confirming Otto’s death: “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm and announce the passing of our creator, developer, and fellow Stick Runner, Marc-Manuel Alexander Otto.”

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.