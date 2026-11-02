‘I Should’ve F**king Killed You’: U. of Michigan Student Arrested After Attacking Conservative Influencer

A newly released video shows an unhinged University of Michigan student shoving a conservative influencer to the ground before being arrested by police. “I should have fucking killed you while I had the fucking chance!” the suspected Abdul El-Sayed supporter shouted while being hauled away by the authorities.

The student — who was on an expletive-filled rant after spotting conservatives on campus — attacked commentator Liz Benichou after she questioned whether her attire would be acceptable in Iran.

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The student responded by launching a surprise attack on Benichou, shoving her to the ground. She then began kicking at the conservative influencer, but was quickly stopped by a male bystander, who pulled the crazed woman away.

“Don’t fucking talk to me like that!” the irascible student yelled as she threw down her backpack, charging at Benichou. “You wanna fucking get over here, bitch?”

“Fucking get over here, bitch!” she added as a second male onlooker jumped in to stop her.

A police officer then arrived at the scene, forced the unruly student to the ground, and tried to handcuff her while she resisted.

“Don’t resist,” the officer ordered, to which the student replied, “What the fuck are you going to do to me? Because I hit a dumb ass bitch in the face?”

The student was eventually handcuffed and led to a police vehicle, at which point she shouted, “I’d do it again every fucking time, you stupid fucking cunt!”

“I should have fucking killed you while I had the fucking chance!” the crazed student added.

A shocked person off-camera can be heard asking, “Are you kidding me?” to which the deranged woman replied, “No, I’m not fucking kidding you!”

Benichou posted a statement on X, telling her followers that she was “OK” after being “physically assaulted simply for showing up and exercising my First Amendment rights.”

“I am incredibly grateful to the law enforcement officers who acted immediately to protect me,” she added. “If the intention was to intimidate or silence me, it will not work.”

Benichou also noted that the attack occurred a “Liberty Under Fire USA” tour stop, and that the assailant had been “identified as a supporter of Abdul El-Sayed” – Michigan’s Democrat candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Earlier, the enraged student was seen on video arguing with two men seated at a table on campus whose sign asked passersby, “Is Islam Compatible with the West?”

“This is fucking stupid, bro,” the student shouted after clapping directly in one of the men’s faces. “Where’s your fucking permit?”

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Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.