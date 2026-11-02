Sam Altman’s OpenAI plans to start calling its AI data centers “compute campuses,” according to a spokesperson who confirmed the rebrand to Business Insider on Sunday.

Business Insider reports that the company says the new term fits what these facilities actually do. “Compute campuses better describes the scale and role of the infrastructure we’re building for AI,” the spokesperson said, adding that the sites represent “long-term investments in computing, energy infrastructure and skilled work.”

The timing isn’t an accident. Public opinion on data centers has been souring, and a Pew Research poll found that 54 percent of Americans believe AI data centers are bad for the environment. The facilities have turned into a flashpoint for voters heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections.

OpenAI isn’t alone in trying to find ways to shore up local support. Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft have each pledged millions of dollars to communities and schools near their own data centers, part of a broader industry effort to blunt local opposition to projects that draw heavily on power and water.

OpenAI’s spokesperson framed the renaming as part of that same push to bring communities in rather than just build around them. “We want the communities hosting that infrastructure to help shape it and share in the opportunities it creates,” the spokesperson said.

Breitbart News recently reported on Altman’s comments that individuals shouldn’t even own RAM in their computers at home:

Altman made the case for centralizing computer memory in data centers, rather than personal computers, during an interview over beers with the YouTube channel Cheeky Pint. About 29 minutes in, he turned to local inference, the practice of running open-source AI models directly on a personal computer instead of through a cloud service. His argument: data centers get far more value out of DRAM, the memory chips used for short-term data storage and processing, than individual computers do. “From a global allocation perspective, actually, it’s quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world’s limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used 5 percent of the time,” he said. He framed it as a supply and demand problem. “You want maximum utilization in the cloud if you’re trying to deal with this very supply-constrained environment,” Altman said. “And somehow many people’s intuition is the opposite of that.” It’s a notable position given where it comes from. OpenAI’s business runs largely on closed-source models that live in data centers, even though the company has also released some open-source models people can run locally. Altman is, in effect, arguing for the infrastructure his own company depends on most. Altman clearly believes that all computer resources should be at his beck and call.

AI data centers and the components like RAM that power them are becoming central to the economy and political races around the country. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.