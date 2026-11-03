Nearly 40 percent of job cuts announced in May 2026 were blamed on AI, according to a Challenger, Gray & Christmas report, but a growing number of those same employers are now calling laid-off workers back.

CNBC reports that some people are calling it “AI rebounding:” companies cut staff to make room for automation, then find themselves short-handed and rehiring. Amazon, an AI leader, has gone through this cycle, according to industry tracking. A March 2026 report from Orgvue found that 32 percent of organizations that let workers go because of AI have since had to rehire.

Breitbart News previously reported on a prominent example of what is AI rebounding, when Ford hired back engineers it thought it could replace with AI:

Charles Poon, Ford’s vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, explained during a briefing with reporters this week that the automaker believed simply introducing AI and adjusting existing design requirements would automatically yield high-quality vehicles. “Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and adjusting the design requirements that we had, that that would produce a high-quality product,” Poon said. The problem was compounded when some of Ford’s most experienced personnel departed before their accumulated institutional knowledge could be fully captured by the company’s automated systems. This loss of expertise proved particularly damaging because the effectiveness of AI depends entirely on the quality of data used to train the models. Ford had underestimated the value of veteran engineers who had worked through multiple vehicle-development cycles and possessed deep understanding of potential problems that could emerge during production.

A survey commissioned by talent acquisition firm SHL between June and July 2026, polled more than 1,000 workers each in the United States and the United Kingdom, with a margin of error of five percent. Nearly one in five respondents said they had been laid off or replaced by AI and then asked to return.

Lucy Beaumont, global senior vice president of product and design at SHL, said the findings suggest many companies acted before they understood the consequences. Some employers, she said, “pulled the plug too quickly.”

Joseph Fuller, a professor of management practice at Harvard Business School, said the layoffs often followed a familiar budgeting logic tied to new technology rollouts. “In order to spend money on a new technology, we have to find some savings in the budget, and the way we’ve done that with previous technology deployments is by laying people off,” he said.

Workers asked back aren’t necessarily eager to return on the old terms. Only 6.6 percent of U.S. workers surveyed said they would refuse to come back under any circumstances, but almost half said they would need a significant pay increase first. Forty-three percent said they would want written guarantees of job security, and 40 percent said they would require full transparency about how AI would be used in their role before rejoining. Thirty percent said an apology or acknowledgment from leadership was a key condition for returning.

That attitude reflects a shift in leverage, Beaumont said. Workers who come back, she said, are “going to be a lot more demanding of what they expect from an employer.” Above all, she said, they want reassurance: “How do I know that this isn’t going to happen again?”

The layoffs have left lasting damage on the relationship between employers and staff, Beaumont said. “You’ve really broken the trust with those people,” she said. Repairing a damaged workplace culture is its own problem, she added: “Culture is so difficult to change, and once you’ve impacted it negatively, it’s so difficult to recover from.”

Fuller said AI tends to deliver the most value when paired with workers who already understand how a business runs. “The more you know about important processes, the more value you can extract from the AI,” he said. Beaumont made a similar point about what AI can’t replace, pointing to “people that know the business, that know their customers, that have judgment, that can bring empathy, that have that human connection.”

Among U.S. survey respondents, the push to adapt is already visible in how people are spending their time. Forty-four percent said they are teaching themselves AI tools, 42.6 percent are developing industry-specific skills, 40 percent are working on interpersonal and leadership skills, and 38 percent are honing creative or strategic thinking.

AI presents both strong opportunities for American businesses as well as landmines that can destroy everything entrepreneurs have worked for. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.