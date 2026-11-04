Prosecutors Authorize Felony Charges Against U. of Michigan Student Who Attacked Conservative Influencer

Charges have reportedly been authorized against a University of Michigan student who was caught on camera attacking a conservative influencer and Jewish commentator. The student, Temulun Togochog, yelled “I should have fucking killed you while I had the fucking chance!” as she was taken into custody.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office in Ann Arbor, Michigan, authorized charges against Temulun Togochog, who was seen on video launching herself at Liz Benichou during a free speech event on University of Michigan’s campus on Sunday, according to a report by JNS.

Video footage shows Togochog attacking Benichou after the conservative commentator questioned whether her attire would be acceptable in Iran.

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“We thoroughly reviewed the evidence that was submitted to us,” Alyssa Fountain, administrative assistant at the prosecutor’s office, told JNS, adding that the case was submitted to the office on Monday.

Fountain also noted that Togochog will be charged with a count of assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of assault or assault and battery.

“There is no court date at this time, but a felony warrant for these charges will be issued by the court and a court date set once she has been arraigned on the charges,” she said.

As Breitbart News reported, footage posted to social media on Sunday showed an unhinged University of Michigan student — who has since been identified as Togochog — shoving Benichou to the ground before being arrested by police.

“I should have fucking killed you while I had the fucking chance!” Togochog shouted while being hauled away by the authorities.

Earlier, the enraged student was seen on video arguing with two men seated at a table on campus whose sign asked passersby, “Is Islam Compatible with the West?”

“This is fucking stupid, bro,” Togochog shouted after clapping directly in one of the men’s faces. “Where’s your fucking permit?”

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“Physical violence has no place on our campus,” University of Michigan said in a Monday statement. “The university is firmly committed to protecting freedom of speech and expression, and actions that threaten the safety of others or interfere with their right to express their views will not be tolerated.”

“Violations of law or university policy are taken seriously and addressed through appropriate processes, with meaningful consequences when violations are established,” the school added. “Due to federal privacy laws, the university cannot comment on specific student conduct matters.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.