Tuesday’s elections produced a wave of victories for candidates and ballot measures seeking to rein in the data center construction craze fueling the $10 trillion AI boom, with results reported as of Wednesday morning showing dozens of local moratoriums approved and Republicans ousted in several states over AI policy votes.

Axios reports that the biggest upset came in Texas, where Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa won the governor’s race after campaigning on keeping a moratorium on new data center construction in place until the legislature addresses the technology’s strain on water, electricity, air quality and property rights. Texas’s legislative session does not end until mid-2027, and the state accounts for 41 percent of the new U.S. data center capacity research firm SemiAnalysis expects to come online in 2028. Most of the data centers expected to open in 2027 are already under construction, but a hold lasting more than six months would cause extended delays across the state.

Texas was not alone. Democrats also won in the three states that rank just behind it in projected data center capacity: Ohio, Georgia and Arizona. The winning candidates in Ohio and Georgia both favor restrictive policies toward data center development. Taken together, nearly two-thirds of the data center capacity projected for 2028 could now face delays. Still, most political analysts do not expect Democrats to permanently block construction outright.

“What we just witnessed was an AI earthquake,” said Brad Carson, co-founder of Americans for Responsible Innovation. “Voters just sent a clear message that they want rules for AI and data centers.”

In Georgia, Sen. Jon Ossoff won reelection by a wide margin. In his victory speech, he took aim at tech executives, saying “the titans of Silicon Valley” believe “that the artificial intelligence they’re creating risks human extinction” even as they “dig bunkers for themselves.”

Beyond the governor’s races, 41 separate data center measures appeared on ballots in 10 states. According to Ballotpedia, all of the proposals aimed at restricting or blocking data center development appeared to have passed based on initial returns. Ohio hosted the largest share of these ballot fights. Votes were still being counted in some places, including Arkansas and North Dakota.

Democratic challengers also unseated Republican incumbents in Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania after campaigns built around AI policy attacks. Democratic groups ran ads targeting GOP incumbents over a 2025 vote that would have gutted state-level AI legislation. Candidates who ran on AI safety messaging and won or appeared headed for victory included Colorado’s Manny Rutinel and Minnesota’s Matt Little.

AI presents both strong opportunities for American progress as well as landmines that can destroy political careers. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Axios here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.