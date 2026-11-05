Anthropic has filed its S-1 paperwork publicly with the SEC, setting up a possible stock market debut as early as the week of November 16. The Anthropic IPO will provide a huge boost to extreme leftist causes and the Effective Altruism (EA) movement by minting an untold number of millionaires and billionaires who embrace the extreme politics of Silicon Valley.

Yahoo Finance reports that Anthropic is trading under the placeholder ticker ANTH.PVT for now and plans to list as ANT on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company has not confirmed an official IPO date, but SEC rules narrow the possibilities considerably. The company released its filing to the public on October 26, and companies that used the private SEC draft review process have to wait at least 15 calendar days after going public before starting a formal roadshow, a required component in the IPO process where the company makes its case to investors. That puts the earliest possible roadshow start at November 10.

From there, the calendar gets tight. The SEC will be closed for Veterans Day on November 11, and the agency requires two business days’ notice before declaring a filing effective. Working through those constraints, Yahoo Finance calculated that Friday, November 13, is the earliest date Anthropic could set its offering price, and Monday, November 16, is the earliest possible day it could begin trading.

SpaceX offers a recent comparison: it filed in June and went from public filing to first trade in 23 days, starting its roadshow on the first day allowed and pricing its stock a week later. If Anthropic follows a similar timeline, it could debut Wednesday, November 18, which would give the company and its bankers roughly a week of scheduling buffer before Thanksgiving on November 26.

Anthropic hasn’t disclosed how many shares it plans to sell or at what price range.

The company’s S-1 shows rapid growth alongside enormous spending. Revenue grew 1,206 percent to $33.2 billion through the first nine months of the fiscal year ended September 30. Operating losses narrowed to $1.3 billion in that period, down from $5.2 billion a year earlier. But Anthropic also disclosed spending commitments totaling $895.4 billion, overwhelmingly tied to compute and infrastructure, with $69.8 billion of that due within the next 12 months.

Among the risk factors Anthropic cited are a narrow customer base and dangers tied to advanced artificial intelligence, including what the filing describes as “existential risks to humanity.”

A long list of investors stands to benefit from the IPO. Amazon and Alphabet, both major backers, are likely among the financial winners. Other venture capital investors include Spark Capital, Menlo Ventures, Coatue Management, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, and funds managed by Fidelity and Blackstone also hold stakes. In April, Anthropic ran a tender offer that let shareholders sell stock; CEO Dario Amodei, President Daniela Amodei, and other executives sold approximately $4.66 billion worth of shares in that sale.

The Anthropic IPO will also create or enhance the wealth of leftist figures in Silicon Valley intent on spreading EA and traditional leftist political positions throughout the country. Breitbart News previously reported that Democrat mega-donor and noted Clinton lackey Eric Schmidt is likely to make $10 billion from the IPO:

Schmidt first invested in Anthropic in 2021, when the company was valued at $461 million, according to Pitchbook data. It’s unclear whether he has sold any portion of his stake since then. Schmidt and Anthropic both declined to comment. That early bet looks increasingly lucrative. Investors last week signaled a fair valuation for Anthropic of between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion. The high end of that range would value the company at more than 4,300 times its Series A valuation. Using the $2 trillion figure, Schmidt’s stake would boost his net worth by about one-third, to nearly $80 billion, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index. Measured against Anthropic’s most recent valuation of $965 billion, the stake would still add nearly $10 billion to his current fortune of $57.5 billion.

AI giants like Anthropic simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Yahoo Finance here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.