U.S. Business Groups Call Foul as South Korea’s Attacks on American Companies Fray Alliance

Public submissions for the U.S. Trade Representative’s annual National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report poured in last week, sounding an unmistakable alarm across the American business community: U.S. companies operating in South Korea face a deteriorating regulatory climate characterized by aggressive, asymmetric enforcement.

Trade associations and corporate leaders alike warned that the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) — with Chairman Ju Biung-ghi at the helm — is systematically singling out American firms at the cost of America’s economy. Korean conglomerates have enjoyed record expansions and massive state subsidies on American soil — from Samsung’s multibillion-dollar chip project in Texas to Hyundai’s electric vehicle complex in Georgia.

U.S. investors in Seoul though report facing punitive administrative scrutiny that seems to turn on the nationality of their corporate boards. This double standard has come into sharp focus as the Korean government demands guaranteed returns, tariff cuts and visa carve-outs related to U.S.-proposed projects while balking at accusations of their discriminatory treatment of American firms, claiming “judicial sovereignty.”

And the alarm is only intensifying because the KFTC and its leadership are preparing to codify and expand these practices. Chairman Ju is aggressively advancing new digital platform competition legislation and harsher penalties.

Rather than offering regulatory clarity, Chairman Ju — who is reportedly facing growing domestic pushback and resignation calls from opposition lawmakers in Seoul questioning his agency’s impartiality — appears to be doubling down on a regime that Washington critics view as an escalating anti-American economic agenda.

New research shows the economic damage that the KFTC’s work will inflict. Studies analyzing a decade of KFTC enforcement by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) and the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) reveal that U.S. companies face regulatory penalties four to seven times higher than their Korean peers relative to business activity.

American firms accounted for under five percent of the economic activity measured by CCIA but paid roughly one out of every four dollars in KFTC fines. ITIF found that the average fine assessed against an American firm approached $29 million, compared to just $1.4 million for Korean entities.

While Chinese enterprises accounted for less than one percent of penalties leveled against foreign firms, American companies absorbed more than 81 percent. The fallout goes beyond corporate balance sheets.

An additional economic impact analysis by the research group Competere found that South Korea’s enforcement could trigger nearly $1 trillion in combined economic damage, saddling the U.S. with over $500 billion in cumulative losses while cutting Korea’s GDP per capita and draining hundreds of billions from its economy.

Ironically, this regulatory push arrives just as Washington and Seoul approach the anniversary of the November 2025 joint fact sheet outlining the Korea Strategic Investment and Trade Deal. In that agreement, Korea formally committed to non-discrimination against U.S. companies and pledged procedural fairness in antitrust enforcement.

One year later, Seoul is pursuing the exact opposite track. By treating top U.S. companies and investment sources like Google, Meta, Netflix, Coupang and others as targets rather than partners, the KFTC is fraying the economic pillar of the alliance at a moment when broader geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific are increasingly delicate.

Concern from both Democrat and Republican lawmakers — including Rep. Susan DelBene (D-WA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and administration leaders like Secretary of State Marco Rubio — is now landing squarely on incoming legislators and the new Democratic leadership in the House and Senate.

The U.S.–South Korea alliance is far too critical to allow discriminatory enforcement and regulatory overreach to chip away at its foundation. USTR and bipartisan lawmakers should heed the warnings in this year’s NTE filings, hold Seoul accountable to its bilateral commitments, and defend a strategic economic partnership that neither nation can afford to compromise.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.