Elon Musk’s Tesla to Wind Down Cybertruck Production by Mid-2027

Elon Musk’s Tesla plans to stop building the Cybertruck at its Austin, Texas, factory around mid-2027, Musk said in a post on X on Friday.

The New York Post reports that Musk said the move would free up capacity at the Texas plant to ramp up production of the Cybercab, Tesla’s newly launched autonomous vehicle. Whether Cybertruck production moves to another Tesla facility or simply ends isn’t clear yet. Austin is currently the only known Tesla plant equipped to make the truck’s specialized components.

Musk, responding to a user on X, called the Cybertruck the “best vehicle Tesla has ever made” and said the “Cybertruck fleet will be around for a long time,” while not disputing the wind-down as the “end of an era.”

Wes Morrill, the Cybertruck’s lead engineer, posted on X that the “Cybertruck was an incredible technology development platform and lives on through Cybercab.”

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2023, with Musk pitching it as a rival to pickups from General Motors and Ford. Its angular, stainless-steel design split opinion from the start, and regulators in parts of Europe have made approval difficult, keeping the truck out of some major markets. The vehicle has also been hit with multiple recalls and quality-control problems, and Tesla has revised its pricing repeatedly since launch.

Tesla doesn’t break out Cybertruck sales on their own. The company folds them into a broader “Other Models” category, where deliveries fell to 8,295 in the third quarter, down from 12,364 in the second. Musk previously bragged that the Austin factory could produce 250,000 Cybertrucks, but Musk never came close to selling that many electric trucks. The Cybertruck will go down in the books as a major flop in the auto industry.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.