Openai President Greg Brockman Death Will Become Optional Thanks to AI

Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s co-founder and president, told an audience at a WSJ Tech event that artificial intelligence could deliver major medical breakthroughs within the next year and a half, and that death itself might eventually become optional.

TechSpot reports that Brockman said the field has long promised cures for disease, a promise that’s circulated since ChatGPT’s launch, but argued the technology is now close to delivering on it. “Having cures for diseases is something that’s become also a trope in this field, but I think that you’re gonna see real delivery and real significant strides and impacts on biology, health, and curing of diseases over the next 12 months, 18 months,” he said.

Then he went further, raising the possibility that AI’s progress could eventually let people choose whether to die at all. “I think that we all suffer, that the question of even just thinking about death becoming a choice. All of this is possible,” Brockman said.

He’s not the only one saying things like this. Shyam Sankar, chief technology officer at Palantir, said last month that some AI researchers believe so strongly that AI will cure cancer that they’ve taken up smoking because of it. He called the mindset “kind of this mass psychosis social delusion.”

Futurist Peter Diamandis made a similar prediction last year, pointing to 2030 as a turning point for human longevity. His advice: just survive long enough to benefit from what’s coming, and don’t die “from something stupid” in the meantime. Diamandis has described a convergence of AI-driven technologies he calls “longevity escape velocity.”

Bryan Johnson, the biohacker millionaire known for his extensive anti-aging regimen, has said AI is among the technologies that could eventually mean no medical condition is presumed incurable. Elon Musk has weighed in too, arguing that the human body ages as one synchronized system; nobody, he points out, has an old left arm and a young right arm. Musk has said humans are “programmed to die,” but suggested that programming could be changed to let people live significantly longer.

These predictions aren’t arriving in a vacuum. The co-founder of CentOS recently built a Linux-compatible kernel in just 11 days, with AI handling most of the coding. An AI-developed drug appeared in a clinical trial to make patients biologically younger. And Anthropic’s Claude model, while trying to solve the long-unproven Riemann hypothesis, didn’t crack it, but produced an unexpected new finding along the way.

AI giants make grand pronouncements about the future of their technology even as they seek government regulation of their industry. In reality, AI presents both opportunities for advancement along with landmines that can damage humanity. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at TechSpot here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.