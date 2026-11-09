Police Arrest 2 Men for Plot to Attack Turning Point USA Event at University of New Mexico

Two men were arrested and charged with plotting to throw objects at attendees of a Turning Point USA event at the University of New Mexico last week.

Kevin Castro was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and conspiracy after allegedly hurling a lacrosse ball toward the crowd, nearly striking a person, according to a report by KRQE.

Harrison Magnus, meanwhile, has been charged with conspiracy, disorderly conduct, and concealing identity after he allegedly communicated with about plans to throw objects into the Turning Point USA event audience.

Castro and Magnus were both arrested on Monday, November 2, by the University of New Mexico Police Department.

While court documents did not name the organization, the school’s Turning Point USA chapter hosted a “Prove Me Wrong” event the same day featuring Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins, Fox News reported.

Video posted online appears to show Magnus shouting expletives at the crowd while he is being taken away by police officers who placed him in handcuffs.

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“UNM remains committed to providing a safe, healthy and inclusive environment for all who learn, work and live on our campuses,” a University of New Mexico spokesman, who confirmed the arrests, told Fox News.

“The university upholds freedom of expression and will not tolerate threats, violence or other conduct that violates the law or university policies,” the spokesman added.

Turning Point USA — founded by the slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated at Utah Valley University while engaging in open dialogue with students last year — continues to be attacked by deranged leftists since the 31-year-old’s horrific murder.

The following day, an unhinged leftist was arrested after he was caught on video appearing to backhand a Turning Point Action volunteer in the face at a polling location in Laconia, New Hampshire, in an unrelated incident.

The elderly man, who has since been identified as 70-year-old Stephen Redic, was charged with one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct after Laconia police reviewed video evidence and several witness accounts.

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Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.