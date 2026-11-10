Details Emerge About Nvidia Boss Jensen Huang’s Relationship with Alleged Chinese Spy

Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation Sunday into whether CEO Jensen Huang had been targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation. More details are emerging about Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy at the center of the controversy, and Megaspeed, the major Nvidia customer she worked for.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the board’s investigation followed reporting by The WSJ, The New York Times and other outlets, which concluded that U.S. officials believed Alice Huang, a former top executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, was likely sending information to Chinese intelligence while maintaining a close relationship with the Nvidia CEO. Jensen Huang apologized for infidelity to his family and to Nvidia colleagues in a staff memo. Nvidia shares fell 4.27 percent after the report.

The relationship drew scrutiny after a June 2024 trade show in Taipei, where Jensen Huang attended an annual computer-industry gathering. Late one night, a group of tech executives met at a bar. Alice Huang, then a leader at Megaspeed, was among them. She texted Jensen Huang, who arrived minutes later, ordered a whiskey, spoke briefly, and left alone, saying he was tired. A photo from that night, posted on social media, shows the two sitting side by side on a red banquette.

Megaspeed is a spinoff of the Chinese company 7Road Holdings. It had marketed itself as a cloud provider of Nvidia hardware for the Asia-Pacific region. Within months of the Taipei gathering, the U.S. government was investigating whether Megaspeed had illegally diverted Nvidia-made AI chips to China, while authorities in Taiwan and Singapore examined suspected ties between Alice Huang and Chinese intelligence services. Those authorities reportedly put physical surveillance teams on her, and officials suspected she had been recruited after Chinese intelligence learned of her closeness with Jensen Huang. Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs has denied investigating her over alleged China ties, and Megaspeed has said it is a legitimate, compliant company that engaged in no illegal activity.

Alice Huang is a former television reporter for Chinese state media who joined Megaspeed in 2023 after working in the financial sector. A Singapore registration listed her as a company director from March to November that year. She first met Jensen Huang at an Nvidia event in California in March 2024, according to earlier Journal reporting, and the two met again at the Taipei cocktail bar. In May 2025, during another Taipei visit, Huang was photographed with her again at a dinner, the two seen kissing on the cheek and touching arms.

Weeks after the Taipei dinner, Huang and top Nvidia lobbyists traveled to Washington to meet with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, arguing the government should approve export licenses for the H20 chip, which was built for the Chinese market. A few days later, after Huang met with Trump, the administration approved the H20 sale in exchange for 15 percent of China sales going to the U.S. Treasury. Around the same time, Nvidia executives learned of the government’s investigation into Megaspeed. Nvidia’s general counsel, Tim Teter, reportedly reached out to Jeffrey Kessler, head of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security. Shortly afterward, the Justice Department took control of the Megaspeed probe, reducing the Commerce Department’s role. Some officials worried Kessler’s contact with Nvidia had tainted the investigation.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security denied the report alleging it had walked away from the Megaspeed probe following Nvidia’s outreach, saying in a statement, “BIS conducts all enforcement strictly by the book.”

Breitbart News reported today that stock researchers publicly identified Alice Huang as a troubling part of Jensen Huang’s life in a report describing Nvidia’s “China problem:”

The Nvidia board’s inquiry comes six months after a May 2026 report from the New York short-seller firm Culper Research, titled “NVIDIA (NVDA): The China Problem,” which examined ties between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based tech company Megaspeed. Culper Research, founded by Christian Lamarco in 2019, alleged that Megaspeed was secretly financed by Alibaba through what it called “apparent shell companies.” Megaspeed has been under scrutiny before over claims it diverted Nvidia chips to China in violation of US export controls. The Singapore-headquartered company has denied the allegations, and site inspections by Nvidia and US officials reportedly found no evidence of violations. Megaspeed has said there is “no evidence” behind the claims and described itself as “a compliant and legitimate company.”

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.