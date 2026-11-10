Meme Roundup: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Mercilessly Mocked over Affair with Suspected Chinese Spy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is being mercilessly mocked online after admitting to an affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang. Social media users have taken to X to share memes poking fun at the situation, ironically turning to AI tools likely powered by Nvidia’s chips to make videos lambasting the most powerful man in the tech world.

“Careless whisper by Jensen Huang,” one X user wrote, sharing an AI-generated video depicting the Nvidia CEO singing George Michael’s 1984 hit, “Careless Whisper.”

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Another meme superimposed Huang and the suspected Chinese spy into last year’s infamous Coldplay kiss-cam viral video, in which frontman Chris Martin appeared to accidentally expose an alleged affair between two colleagues who reacted with visible panic when they were caught on the stadium jumbotron.

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“Jensen Huang goes on Joe Rogan to clear the air about why he cheated on his wife with a Chinese spy,” a third X user wrote, sharing a doctored video depicting the Nvidia CEO on The Joe Rogan Experience, saying, “Look, here’s the thing, I’m gonna be honest with you. I’m kinda retarded.”

For context, Alex Jones said the line during a 2019 appearance on the popular podcast, which was then used to depict Huang awkwardly trying to explain his affair.

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Another video shows Huang in a C-SPAN interview, edited so his voice is dubbed with Bill Clinton’s infamous 1998 quote:

“But I want to say one thing to the American people. I want you to listen to me. I’m going to say this again. I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

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One X user shared an AI-generated video depicting Huang singing in the music video for Usher’s 2004 song, “Confessions Part II.”

“These are my confessions / Just when I thought I said all I could say / My chick on the side said she got one on the way,” the song’s lyrics state.

“If I’m gonna tell it, then I gotta tell it all / Damn near cried when I got that phone call / I’m so throwed, I don’t know what to do / But to give you part two of my confessions,” the lyrics add.

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“This is unbelievable. You work in AI, make a few billion dollars, and suddenly beautiful Chinese supermodel spies are throwing themselves at you,” Seinfeld character George Costanza is edited to say in another viral video clip mocking the Nvidia CEO.

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Another video pokes fun at Huang by using artificial intelligence to depict him in the comedy classic White Girls, singing Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit, “A Thousand Miles” to his paramour.

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“Jensen Huang: ‘How could I be targeted by Chinese sex spy?'” another X user wrote, adding, “Also Jensen Huang for the past four years:” and sharing a video of the Nvidia CEO bursting onto a stage amid a dramatic pyrotechnic display once used by Michael Jackson.

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As Breitbart News reported, Huang admitted in a message to company employees that he had an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence believes is a Chinese spy, prompting Nvidia’s board to open an independent investigation.