Report: Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Had Third Affair with Another Company Employee

Jensen Huang, the Nvidia chief executive who was forced out today over his China spy scandal and extramarital affairs, had an intimate relationship with a second employee beyond the executive previously reported, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported the new relationship came to light after Huang’s first affair with an employee came to light citing two sources familiar with the situation. Reuters is not naming the employee, and attempts to reach her were not successful.

The disclosure adds a third relationship to the scandal that ended Huang’s tenure at the helm of the chipmaker. He resigned on Thursday after reports surfaced of affairs with two women: Alice Huang, whom US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care.

Huang first acknowledged an affair in a statement on November 8, issued after reports of his relationship with Alice Huang became public. He did not name her in that statement.

Nvidia stock is currently down over five percent at the time of the writing of this article. Bernstein cut its price target on the stock from $400 to $200 on Thursday.

Breitbart News reported earlier today that Huang has stepped down as CEO:

The Nvidia board reached its decision after an hours-long meeting Wednesday at the roughly $4 trillion company. It capped a remarkable stretch even by the standards of a tech industry that has watched Nvidia become the linchpin of the artificial intelligence boom. Huang had been fighting to keep his job since October 29, when the media reported on a “close relationship” between him and a woman named Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and executive at Megaspeed, the largest buyer of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia, who U.S. intelligence suspects of spying for Beijing. The company announced that CFO Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO as it searches for a permanent replacement.

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.