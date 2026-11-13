The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday denied any knowledge of the whereabouts of Alice Huang, the former tech executive and alleged mistress of fallen Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The Chinese government also continued to deny reports that Alice Huang was an asset of China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS).

“On the so-called ‘Chinese spy,’ we have made our position clear. China’s sci-tech progress relies on independent innovation and open cooperation,” sniffed Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning when asked about the Jensen Huang scandal Thursday.

“The U.S. should stop fabricating the ‘Chinese spy’ narratives as a pretext for imposing technology restrictions,” she added.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is an enigmatic Chinese businesswoman with a reported background in journalism and finance who suddenly became the director, and controlling shareholder, of a Singapore-based tech company called Megaspeed in March 2023.

On paper, Huang’s leadership of the company was short-lived. As of November 2023, Megaspeed stopped listing her as its director and all of her shares were transferred to a businessman in Singapore – but Megaspeed employees were still calling her the “boss” and claiming she still ran the company’s operations as recently as May 2026.

Megaspeed, incorporated in 2015 and rechristened “Megaspeed International” when Huang took over in 2023, is a customer and “partner” of Jensen Huang’s Nvidia. Megaspeed purchased large quantities of Nvidia chips, which are highly desired for artificial intelligence (AI) research – and has been accused of illegally transferring those chips to China, which is technically prohibited from buying certain high-end AI chips.

Megaspeed ostensibly operated data centers across China, but investigators say it appears to have been part of an extensive corporate network managed by Alice Huang that smuggled restricted American electronics into China.

Megaspeed has been investigated by the U.S. Justice and Commerce departments, and by the government of Singapore, but no formal charges or extradition requests have been filed to date.

U.S. officials, all the way up to President Donald Trump, have made conflicting statements about whether Huang was an intelligence asset of the Chinese MSS. Technically speaking, every Chinese business executive works for Chinese intelligence, as a matter of law.

Alice Huang’s frequent appearances beside Jensen Huang, and now the revelation of their alleged extramarital affair, fueled suspicions she was used as a “honeypot” agent to entice the Nvidia CEO into giving advanced technology and sensitive information to Beijing.

One of the arguments against treating Alice Huang as a spy is that Jensen Huang was quite public about his desire to do business with Chinese companies, long before his relationship with Alice Huang is believed to have begun. Some observers speculate that the MSS recruited Alice after she began seeing Jensen, realizing that her connection to the top U.S. tech executive could be useful.

Also, Jensen Huang appears to have allegedly cheated on his wife with several women, including employees of his own company, so his alleged dalliance with Alice Huang might have had no deeper motivation beyond the obvious.

Alice Huang, a former reporter who was a glamorous and highly visible presence in the Chinese corporate scene, has become very hard to find over the past year. Media requests for interviews, made to her addresses and offices in several countries, have been ignored.

Singaporean authorities questioned her and accused her of making false statements this year but decided not to detain her or keep her passport. She left Singapore on February 26 and was banned from returning.

This week, the government of Taiwan revealed that she has also been banned from entry over suspicions of her links to Chinese intelligence and is “currently overseas.” The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday refused to comment on rumors that she is laying low in Beijing.

China’s state-run Global Times on Thursday lectured the U.S. for its “increasingly hysterical anti-China climate” and accused it of running a “witch hunt targeting people of Chinese dissent.”

The Global Times said the U.S. government has built the espionage narrative around Alice Huang from “three fragmented clues,” including her Chinese ethnicity, business partners in China, and links to local Chinese government agencies.

Another Global Times editorial on Friday denounced the “politically charged, unsubstantiated ‘Chinese spy’ allegations,” which “highlighted the U.S.’ mounting politicization of tech and trade issues.”

“Washington may seek to further tighten restrictions on tech exports to China, but as past experiences show it will not stop China’s tech development and could even prompt more homegrown innovation,” the Chinese Communist paper predicted.

The Global Times slammed American politicians who have “already used the scandal to call for further tightening controls on A.I. chip exports to China,” and accused Washington of trying to use the Jensen Huang scandal to take control of Nvidia.