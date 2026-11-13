Former Trump AI Czar David Sacks: ‘Spy Narrative’ Against Nvidia Founder Jensen Huang ‘Collapsing Already’

David Sacks, co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and formerly Trump’s AI Czar, says the espionage allegations tied to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a Chinese businesswoman identified as Alice Huang do not hold up to scrutiny.

David Sacks made his case in a post on X, declaring that the “spy narrative is collapsing already” and asking whether there is “clear & convincing evidence” against alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang. He ran through a list of officials who, in his telling, have stopped short of backing the allegations. The Attorney General, he said, reached “no conclusions.” The CIA is “not yet convinced.” The Director of National Intelligence called the claims “not entirely accurate and over-torqued.” Sacks also pointed out that the incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, asked right after receiving a briefing on the matter, said “today, at least, I don’t know.”

Much of Sacks’s argument rests on a CNN report from journalist Natasha Bertrand. Bertrand wrote that the US intelligence community is “still working to understand the relationship between a Chinese businesswoman who had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the Chinese government, with multiple sources telling CNN that the intelligence collected on her to date does not prove” the allegations.

Sacks also took aim at anonymous officials who, he said, justified their suspicion of Alice Huang on thin grounds, arguing that it “strains credulity” to doubt the case “simply by virtue of the fact that she is a successful Chinese businesswoman working with one of America’s most powerful companies.” He called the original reporting a “bombshell story” that has since unraveled under scrutiny.

From there, Sacks shifted to how the allegations became public in the first place. “The only crime that we know for sure happened is the leaking of the classified memo,” he wrote, asking “Who did that and why?” He wants the matter formally investigated: “An investigation should be opened.”

The allegations surfaced after Jensen Huang stepped down from Nvidia following 33 years at the helm. CFO Colette Kress has since taken over as interim CEO, with Harvey Jones named board chair.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.