A United Parcel Service (UPS) cargo plane and Copa Airlines passenger jet collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport on Saturday night — with air traffic control audio revealing the moment, and passengers on the plane posting live reports and images on social media.

“Somebody hit us,” the passenger jet pilot said in audio reported by Fox News.

“UPS 358, you’re supposed to give way to the 73 there,” a controller responded.

The controller later asked, “UPS 358 did you hit that aircraft?”

The pilot responded, “Yeah we went too far and he clipped us with his wing.”

The Copa Airlines flight had just touched down after arriving from Panama City, according to Flightaware, the Daily Mail reported. It was carrying 166 passengers and six crew members.

As with other news stories, social media reported contemporaneously from witnesses at the scene, scooping conventional news outlets who now often depend on their accounts.

A passenger who was on the jet posted a photo of the wing and nose impact, writing, “Live now I’m on the copa plane.”

Another posted video out of her window showing first responders arriving.

Fox Sports journalist Andy Slater, who was also on the plane, posted on X about the incident, saying the nose of one plane collided with the wing tip of the other, also later reporting the pilots told him that “two passengers are complaining about back pain.”

First responders later reported that “the two people were treated at the scene and did not require medical transport,” according to the Mail.

Later in a statement, Copa Airlines stated, “The aircraft is now at the terminal, and all passengers have deplaned. Airport paramedics evaluated two passengers for apparent minor injuries. All other passengers and all six crew members are reported to be in good condition.”

UPS said in its statement, “We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft on the ground in Miami. Our crew is safe, and we are committed to working with authorities to determine what happened.”

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.