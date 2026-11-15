Elon Musk’s SpaceX Achieves Historic First by Catching Returning Starship with Mechanical Arms

Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully recovered its Starship spacecraft returning from orbit using giant mechanical arms attached to its launch tower for the first time in spaceflight history, marking a significant milestone in reusable rocket technology.

The New York Post reports that Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship spacecraft returned to Earth on Saturday after spending more than 22 hours in orbit and was captured by the “Mechazilla” launch tower’s massive mechanical arms, in a controlled descent at the company’s Starbase facility in Texas. This achievement represents the first time any spacecraft has been recovered from space using this innovative catching method.

At the Texas launch site, SpaceX commentator Dan Huot expressed his excitement at the successful catch. “Can you believe it?” Huot shouted, drawing out each word. “Look at her! Baby, she’s back!”

The Mechazilla tower’s mechanical arms, nicknamed “chopsticks,” successfully locked onto the upper section of the Starship following its 15th test launch. The successful catch occurred despite complications during the mission, as the Super Heavy booster component of the launch system exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after liftoff on Friday.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed his satisfaction with the test results on Saturday afternoon. “Congratulations to an incredible team at SpaceX!!” Musk wrote on his X platform.

The Starship launch system comprises two primary components: the Super Heavy booster, which provides initial thrust to escape Earth’s atmosphere, and the Starship upper stage, which travels to orbit. While the company achieved success in catching the upper stage, it fell short of its goal to perform a double-catch maneuver when the Super Heavy booster was lost in the Gulf of Mexico explosion shortly after Friday’s launch.The successful catch marked SpaceX’s 15th flight of a fully assembled Starship since the company began testing in 2023. However, this mission represented only the second time the vehicle had reached orbit. The entire mission was broadcast live via SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service. Prior to its return, the spacecraft successfully deployed 26 Starlink satellites into orbit.

NASA, which has significant stakes in Starship’s success, praised the achievement. The space agency has contracted with SpaceX to use Starship as the lunar lander for its Artemis program, which aims to return American astronauts to the moon and establish a permanent lunar base later this decade. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman commented on the successful catch via X. “It was almost magic,” Isaacman said.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.