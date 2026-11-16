Tech leaders including Elon Musk are actively supporting the idea of restoring Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO as part of the “Bring Jensen Back” campaign, but others including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are throwing cold water on the idea.

The Financial Times reports that Jensen Huang has discussed a return to Nvidia with his allies in the tech industry. Those allies are reportedly assembling a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his return and are looking to the White House for support. Elon Musk, chief executive of SpaceX, and Tim Sweeney, head of Epic Games, have joined what’s being called the “Bring Jensen Back” campaign. One unnamed ally told the Financial Times, “Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen.”

Nvidia shareholders Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital, and Gavin Baker, head of Atreides Management, sent an open letter to the board on Friday urging it to keep “all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent isn’t on board. Speaking on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, he said Nvidia’s board should search outside the company for new leadership. “This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader that they need to go outside the company,” he said, adding that the company “needed a dramatic shakeup.”

The resignation followed a personal scandal. Huang came under scrutiny after reports surfaced of an affair with Alice Huang, a woman who had been flagged by the U.S. government as a suspected Chinese spy. It later emerged that Huang had two additional affairs with employees during his tenure as CEO. Nvidia’s stock fell more than 23 percent after the revelations, and the board launched an independent investigation into his conduct.

Bessent also raised broader questions about whether Nvidia skirted the U.S. ban on selling advanced chips to China to inflate its own numbers. “I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?” he said. He gave the company a tight deadline for answers: “And I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel.” Nvidia has been told it owes the Trump administration answers within 10 days on whether it profited from the banned chip sales.

Trump has defended Huang throughout the scandal but has not said whether he should return to the role, and has suggested former Apple CEO Tim Cook could take the Nvidia job instead. Nvidia has not confirmed it is considering rehiring Huang, and reports indicate the company is approaching other chief executives as potential successors. The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday, its first report since Huang’s departure.

Jensen Huang’s entanglement with a potential spy is at the heart of his ouster from Nvidia, the AI giant he founded. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the New York Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.