Banking customers across the United States experienced difficulties accessing their online accounts on Monday following a technical malfunction at JPMorgan Chase that created widespread disruptions throughout the banking system.

AP reports that a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase on Monday caused delays and service interruptions affecting customers at several major United States banks, though the company emphasized the problems were not caused by a cyberattack. The disruption primarily impacted Chase customers and individuals at other financial institutions attempting to conduct transactions with Chase accounts.

Downdetector, which gathers reports on service problems online, notes widespread disruption at not only Chase, but also Bank of America, US Bank, Wells Fargo, and the Zelle payment platform.

According to a Chase spokesperson, the technical problems resulted in some transactions taking longer than normal to process, though customers maintained access to their accounts and funds throughout the incident. “Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

However, the Chase technical problems did create secondary effects at other banks, particularly involving peer-to-peer payment services. A spokesman for U.S. Bank confirmed that while its systems were not directly affected, “clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays.”

Zelle, the popular peer-to-peer payment platform used by major American banks, enables customers to transfer money to friends and family almost instantaneously. The service is owned by Early Warning Services, an Arizona-based company that is itself owned by a consortium of financial institutions including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.

A spokesman for Early Warning Services clarified that the Zelle network itself was operating normally and that any payment delays were attributable to issues at individual financial institutions rather than problems with the Zelle system. “An issue at the financial institutions may be delaying Zelle payments for some of their customers,” the spokesman said.

Some Chase customers attempting to access online banking services encountered error messages stating “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”

The banking service outages follow major outages in the business world last week. First, Microsoft’s email outage brought the business world to its knees. Then, HR platform Workday failed, preventing many employees from clocking in or out, or accessing their paystubs.

The AP contributed to this report

Read more at AP here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.