Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) plan to conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Tuesday lasting for approximately one minute.

The test is scheduled for approximately 1:20 p.m. CT (2:20 p.m. Eastern), when all radio and television broadcasters across America will play it, NBC Chicago reported Monday.

According to FEMA, the message will read: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

FEMA said it is coordinating with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to conduct the test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS):

FEMA is required by law to conduct a nationwide test of the public alert and warning system at least once every three years. The Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system made up of thousands of radio, television, cable, satellite, and wireline broadband providers. These tests allow FEMA to identify technical or operational issues before the system is needed during an actual emergency. … The test will last approximately one minute. When the test has concluded, normal programming will resume.

In a social media post Monday, FEMA said there will be no blackouts or secret emergencies, only the routine test on television and radio at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET:

The news came after Americans experienced tech issues last week:

Per the NBC article, the sound of the EAS is meant to be loud to capture listeners’ attention.

“The audio signal used for the tests utilizes the same combination of tones familiar to Americans since 1963, when President John F. Kennedy established the original Emergency Broadcast System through an executive order,” the outlet noted. “It’s also the same tone as those sent by more than 1,700 local, state, territorial and tribal authorities that send similar alerts for more localized emergencies.”