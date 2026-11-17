A vulnerability in Optimizely’s web experimentation platform let an attacker inject malware into customer projects, exposing visitors of 178 major websites including Zoom, the BBC, CNN, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC, Equifax, Air France-KLM, Ledger and Peacock, to a card-skimming and crypto-theft campaign.

Optimizely has confirmed that an unauthorized party exploited a flaw in its platform to plant malicious code inside customer projects. The company says it has since fixed the issue. “Earlier today, Optimizely identified a security incident in which an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in Experimentation and used it to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects. We’ve fixed the vulnerability and removed the injected code from affected projects,” the company said in a status update. It added: “We’ve also taken steps to secure affected user accounts and put additional protections in place to prevent unauthorized code from being delivered.”

Security researcher Scott Helme of Report URI uncovered the attack. “On 16 November 2026, malicious JavaScript was served to visitors of 178 organisations through the Optimizely Web experimentation platform. The list includes some of the most visited sites in the world: Zoom, the BBC, CNN, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC, Equifax, Air France-KLM, Ledger and Peacock,” Helme said. Banks and financial firms made up the largest group of victims, with 32 organizations affected, followed by technology companies and retailers.

The malicious code sat in the “Project JavaScript” field of customer projects and loaded directly from Optimizely’s own content delivery network, which made it look trustworthy to browsers. Helme’s team examined 1,611 Optimizely snippets and found 188 carrying the malware. He believes the real number of affected sites is higher, since his team only checked snippets it managed to find in time.

Helme called the malware a broad toolkit built for several kinds of theft at once. “The malware was a multi-purpose kit. It swapped cryptocurrency wallet addresses for the attacker’s, skimmed payment cards, stole cookies and screenshots, and on iPhones and iPads it delivered the Coruna and DarkSword iOS exploit kits. Crypto has already been stolen, with verified transactions to the attackers,” he said. He added that the scope of card theft remains unknown: “We have no way to see how many credit cards were skimmed.”

Salesforce told Reuters it was investigating unauthorized changes made through Optimizely and was disabling scripts as a precaution. By late Monday, Helme confirmed all infected files had been cleaned, and the attacker’s main payload domain has since been suspended.

The injected code loaded a script from a domain registered the morning of the attack. A card skimmer followed in the afternoon, targeting card numbers, expiry dates and CVV codes entered into a site’s own payment forms; card details entered into fields run by separate payment providers were out of the skimmer’s reach. On iPhones and iPads running iOS 18.6 or older, affected pages reloaded every 60 seconds. Over the course of the day, the payload was rebuilt 26 times as the attacker added features and new wallet addresses. The attacker’s wallets collected about $7,150 in cryptocurrency before being emptied early Tuesday.

Helme’s team also crawled the websites of affected organizations to test their Content Security Policy defenses. Only 24 organizations, or 15 percent, had a policy strict enough to block the attack outright, while 68 had no Content Security Policy at all. In 50 cases, the existing policy still let the malware run and send stolen data back to the attacker. Allowing Optimizely’s domain within a Content Security Policy offered no real protection, since the malware was delivered from that same domain. Optimizely’s own documentation recommends a setting that lets pages run code through JavaScript’s eval function, and that setting allowed a backup copy of the malicious code to execute on HSBC’s site.

Helme summed up the broader takeaway from the incident: “The important lesson here is that trusted JavaScript doesn’t always remain trustworthy.”

Read more at Report URI here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.