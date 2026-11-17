Apple users reported iCloud sign-in failures, App Store problems, Apple Pay issues, device activation trouble and other service disruptions on Tuesday.

Apple acknowledged that a number of services were experiencing issues on its general and developer status pages, while developers also reported trouble accessing App Store Connect.

The outage followed recent disruptions involving Microsoft Outlook, JPMorgan Chase, and the FAA.

Apple users across multiple services ran into connection failures and sign-in trouble on Tuesday around Noon eastern, as the company confirms the outage.

9t05Mac reports that Downdetector logged a wave of reports covering iCloud, the App Store, Apple Pay, Apple Support, iPhone Activation and other services. Apple has acknowledged the problem, confirming on both its general and developer status pages that a number of services were experiencing issues.

The complaints took several forms. Some users said they were unexpectedly signed out of iCloud on their iPhones and Macs, then hit verification failures or unknown errors when they tried to sign back in. Others reported the App Store failing to load or download apps, along with problems in Apple Music and device activation. Developers had their own version of the headache: trouble getting into App Store Connect.

One commenter, writing under the name DEMinSoCal in the top comment on a 9to5Mac article about the outage, described how the trouble surfaced. “I noticed it when I was trying to setup an old iPad and it gave an error that it couldn’t connect to activation servers, then a minute later, iCloud Drive on my PC threw an error that it couldn’t sync.” The same commenter took aim at Apple’s status page, which showed no sign of trouble throughout. “Of course, the worthless Apple System Status was all lit up green.”

The outage landed in a rough stretch for tech reliability. A widespread Microsoft Outlook outage had hit the week before, and just a day earlier, a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase disrupted online banking access and delayed some transactions involving other banks.

The disruption comes in the wake of outages that hit major U.S. banks, airlines, and Microsoft’s email system, paralyzing companies and organizations around the world.

Read more at 9to5Mac here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.