Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will sit for closed-door transcribed interviews on December 1 before three House committees to discuss potential breaches in national security, according to a joint statement released Tuesday by three Republican committee chairs.

Huang will appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Intelligence Committee and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter will sit a day later on December 2.

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” said Chairmen Rick Crawford, Brian Mast, and John Moolenaar in a media statement. “The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal.”

Huang resigned as CEO of the company after admitting to an affair with Alice Huang, a woman who had been flagged by the U.S. government as a suspected Chinese spy. Later, at least two additional affairs with employees became public during his tenure as CEO. Nvidia’s stock fell more than 23 percent after the revelations, and the board launched an independent investigation into his conduct.

Some supports of Huang, including Elon Musk, have urged him to return to his position leading the company. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is not one of them, citing concerns over the sale of advanced computer chips to China.

Breitbart News previously reported that Huang was expected to testify before Congress.

RELATED: Trump: “I Would Not Mind” Jensen Huang Being Reinstated as NVIDIA CEO

Rep. Mast, who leads the Foreign Affairs committee, said he has been at odds with Huang but has said, “Nvidia is a very important company to the United States of America” and said the former CEO has serious questions to answer.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.