An Nvidia director has told the company’s board and top executives that failing to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO risks driving away employees the company cannot afford to lose. The direct writes that “Irreplaceable talent at Nvidia is now contemplating departing.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that Nader Khalil, Nvidia’s director of developer technology, sent a letter to the roughly 60 executives who reported directly to Huang and the 10 members of the board, arguing that Huang’s exit could cost Nvidia people it cannot replace. “His global relationships are a strategic advantage for this company and I believe his leadership is critical to maintain American dominance in AI,” Khalil wrote, according to people who viewed the letter. He warned that staff were already weighing their futures at the company: “Irreplaceable talent at Nvidia is now contemplating departing.” Khalil could not be reached for comment.

The letter adds to an internal campaign to bring Huang back after he resigned Thursday, ending a 33-year run as chief executive. His departure came days after he admitted to an affair, and after news reports alleged relationships with Alice Huang, an executive at the Singapore-based firm Megaspeed, and with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, according to reports. U.S. officials have identified Alice Huang as a suspect in passing information to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia’s board is investigating that relationship and has hired the law firm Wachtell Lipton to determine whether Huang’s conduct put national security or company secrets at risk.

The resignation set off protests among Nvidia employees and rattled Silicon Valley, with some warning of a broader brain drain. An open letter calling for Huang’s reinstatement, posted by an Nvidia employee who has not been identified, has drawn more than 188,000 signatures, including those of Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management. Some people whose names appear on the list say they never signed it. The letter praised Huang’s tenure: “For thirty-three years, Jensen poured his heart and soul into building NVIDIA,” it read, adding, “Many of us joined because of him. Many of us stayed because of how he treated the work: as something worth getting right, together, at whatever hour it took.” Some employees have discussed holding a demonstration in support of Huang on Nvidia’s Santa Clara, California, campus in the coming days.

Breitbart News previously reported on the “Bring Jensen Back” campaign:

Those allies are reportedly assembling a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his return and are looking to the White House for support. Elon Musk, chief executive of SpaceX, and Tim Sweeney, head of Epic Games, have joined what’s being called the “Bring Jensen Back” campaign. One unnamed ally told the Financial Times, “Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen.” Nvidia shareholders Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital, and Gavin Baker, head of Atreides Management, sent an open letter to the board on Friday urging it to keep “all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang.”

A person familiar with the matter said Monday that Nvidia’s board is not currently considering bringing Huang back, despite the pressure campaign. On Friday, a representative for the board said it was in the process of selecting a search firm to find Nvidia’s next chief executive.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is open to Huang returning to the role. Asked by reporters about national security concerns tied to the investigation, Trump said, “It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before.”

Jensen Huang has broken his silence with a statement that essentially serves as a bid to return. In his post to X, Huang writes, “If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.”

Jensen Huang’s entanglement with a potential spy is at the heart of his ouster from Nvidia, the AI giant he founded. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.