Even as alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang was having a multiyear affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, she was married to a businessman who built a network of government-backed data centers across China. This revelation deepens concern that Huang contributed to China receiving AI chips Nvidia was forbidden to export to the communist country.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Alice Huang’s husband, Kang Wei, spent the past several years building state-backed data-center projects across China. He did this while his wife pursued a romantic relationship with then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and worked to secure Chinese access to the company’s advanced computing chips. Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia amid an investigation into export-control violations and suspicion that Alice Huang had passed information to Chinese intelligence agencies. Kang’s work for state-backed AI efforts in China had not been previously published before this report.

Breitbart News previously reported that Kang had been the one to introduce his wife Alice to Jensen Huang:

People who know the couple told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Kang, a Chinese businessman, is the husband of Alice Huang and has known Jensen Huang for a decade. “For two years, Kang appeared to accept his wife’s romantic relationship with the Nvidia CEO and spoke openly of their closeness, these people said. Sometimes, Kang told associates, half-jokingly, that she was a personal assistant to Jensen Huang, they said,” according to the report. “The introduction to the CEO at the center of the global AI boom is the clearest example of how Kang and Alice Huang leveraged personal connections to further an array of business ventures in China, Singapore, Taiwan and elsewhere.”

From 2021 through 2024, proposed investments tied to Kang’s network topped $9 billion, all carrying Chinese government backing. The business traces back to late 2021, before the United States began restricting sales of advanced AI chips to China, and centers on a Shanghai company called Century Longteng. A regulatory filing from that period shows its investors included a local Shanghai government body holding a 10 percent stake, an investment vehicle tied to the private-equity arm of Kang’s venture Hexi Capital holding 27 percent , and Century Huatong, a Shenzhen-listed conglomerate best known for online gaming, holding a controlling 63 percent stake. Century Huatong has since expanded into data-center infrastructure. Kang later took on an executive role at Century Longteng.

In early 2022, Century Longteng signed a framework agreement with Huawei Technologies to work together on cloud data centers, energy infrastructure and computing, according to a Huawei announcement. Kang stood alongside senior Huawei executives at the signing ceremony, even though Huawei was already blacklisted by the United States at the time, which barred it from American technologies.

That summer, Century Longteng announced a project with Wuhu, a city of nearly 4 million people on the Yangtze River in east-central China, to build what was described as an “intelligent-computing industrial park.” The $4.5 billion complex is planned to include eight data-center buildings spanning nearly 4.1 million square feet, larger than 70 football fields, with about 24,000 server racks. Wuhu government records show the project received state support for electricity and infrastructure under Beijing’s “East Data, West Computing” strategy. As of April, at least one building at the site, roughly 500,000 square feet, was registered as completed.

In July 2024, Kang appeared at the groundbreaking of a second major project, a roughly $5 billion data-center development in Liangshan, in Sichuan province, where local official accounts identified him as chairman of a Century Longteng-affiliated data-services unit. Corporate filings also tie Century Longteng’s interests to another data-center development in Shenzhen.

Through 2023, Alice Huang worked to establish a pipeline of Nvidia chips while her relationship with Jensen Huang continued. Her company, Megaspeed, told Nvidia by November 2023 that Alibaba would be an anchor customer, and Megaspeed earned designation as an Nvidia cloud partner, giving it priority chip access, according to prior Journal reporting. That same month, Alice Huang’s registered directorship at Megaspeed ended amid an ownership restructuring, though her relationship with Jensen Huang continued. The two were photographed together at a restaurant in Singapore in late 2023 and again in 2024 at the Computex technology conference in Taipei.

The Journal has previously reported that at least some Nvidia chips obtained by Megaspeed were shipped to China, citing people familiar with the matter. Chinese public records, including securities filings and government announcements, do not show that Beijing directed Megaspeed’s chip procurement or that the chips reached data centers linked to Kang.

Between late 2024 and June 2025, the couple pitched data-center projects in Shanghai and Southeast Asia to outside investors, telling potential investors they could expect to triple their money within three years and expressing confidence that they had ways to bring Nvidia chips into China, according to prior Journal reporting.

In February 2025, Singapore launched an investigation into Megaspeed and key officers over suspected false declarations on server purchases. Authorities there found insufficient evidence of domestic criminal offenses but issued Alice Huang a stern warning and barred her from re-entering Singapore. Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs said “Investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals remain ongoing.”

Breitbart News reported today that Jensen Huang has broken his silence to say he will come back as CEO of Nvidia if asked to by the board.

Jensen Huang’s entanglement with a potential spy is at the heart of his ouster from Nvidia, the AI giant he founded. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.