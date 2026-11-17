An AI toy cat for children reportedly described violent historical instances in detail when it was tested.

The issue centered around the Contixo AI Pixie Paw toy that NBC News reporters found was able to describe gang rapes and executions, the outlet reported Tuesday.

“The Pixie-Paw Smart explained sexual violence in detail when testers asked follow-up questions about the Rohingya genocide. Responding to a question about a 1940 Soviet massacre of Polish prisoners, it described victims’ skull injuries from close-range gunshots to the back of the head,” the article read.

Walmart, Target, and Macy’s have since said the item would be removed from their websites. As of Tuesday afternoon, the toy is still available on Amazon.

The Contixo website describes the toy as a “Smart Interactive Plush AI Cat-Powered by ChatGPT AI,” and the NBC article said it was marketed to children as young as three years old.

In November 2025, advocacy groups urged parents not to purchase AI toys for their children due to safety concerns, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

And Breitbart News reported at that time:

Folotoy, the company behind the AI-powered Kumma teddy bear, temporarily ceased sales of the product in response to backlash over safety concerns raised by researchers. The bear’s AI chatbot was proven to instruct children on how to start fires, find knives in their homes, and how to locate prescription drugs. The company claims the teddy bear, once again for sale, now has stronger child protections in place.

At Christmastime that year, Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan reported that AI-powered toys were hitting the market but experts were warning they could expose children to danger.