The National Security Agency’s classified internal communications network, known as NSA Net, is down, according to six people familiar with the matter.

CNN reports that NSA employees use the network to share classified information internally, and the cause of the outage remains unclear. Sources say there is no evidence so far that a cyberattack is responsible. The agency has staggered staff arrivals while it works to determine the scope of the problem. Multiple outlets have asked the NSA for comment but no further details are available at this time.

The disruption comes a day after outages hit major U.S. banks. Breitbart News reported Monday that a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused delays and service interruptions for customers at several large banks. Chase said the problem was not the result of a cyberattack:

According to a Chase spokesperson, the technical problems resulted in some transactions taking longer than normal to process, though customers maintained access to their accounts and funds throughout the incident. “Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.” However, the Chase technical problems did create secondary effects at other banks, particularly involving peer-to-peer payment services. A spokesman for U.S. Bank confirmed that while its systems were not directly affected, “clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays.”

The NSA outage and the bank problems are particularly concerning because it follows a wave of outages in both civilian and government systems.

Breitbart News previously reported that the FAA ground stoppage on Friday was caused by a tech glitch:

“So, what happened? I’ve heard a lot of the rumors, like Markwayne has,” Duffy said. “But, what we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system. I think every single one of your networks have covered the President and myself talking about this for the last two years. The President, for the last year, has been asking Congress to fully fund a full build of a brand new air traffic control system.” “So, we have TDM telecom. So, this is analog telecom,” Duffy continued. “Our switches, our routers actually got overloaded with data, and they went down. I shouldn’t say they went down. They started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers, and because of that we shut the system down.”

Even before airports were shut down around the country, the global economy was paralyzed by Microsoft’s email failure, which stretched into a second day, with the company failing to provide any explanation:

Microsoft said the disruption stemmed from server problems and that it had seen no signs of a cyberattack. By Friday, the company reported “signs of stabilization” after rolling out fixes more broadly. By then the outage had already rippled through trading firms, airlines, shipping companies and government offices on multiple continents. Government agencies in Australia, Japan and the United States were among those affected. Australia’s spy agency and federal police were caught up in the outage, and the U.S. House of Representatives said its users had been hit, with engineers working alongside Microsoft to resolve the problem. Tony Burke, Australia’s Cyber Security Minister, described the scope of the damage: “The impact that they are dealing with … is very much on email systems.”

Breitbart News will continue to report on tech outages impacting our security.

Read more at CNN here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.