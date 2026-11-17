A highly classified network used by employees within the National Security Agency (NSA) is reportedly down.

NSA leadership is investigating the problem.

CNN cited several individuals familiar with the issue, noting on Tuesday, “The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally.”

There was so far reportedly no evidence the network was the target of a cyber attack.

“As the agency works to understand the scope of the problem, it has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel, the sources said,” the outlet continued.

Cybersecurity reporter Sean Lyngaas said the network is similar to a Slack platform “but a highly classified version” of it.

He explained:

It comes on the heels of several outages across America to different companies. We saw the airline glitches, and we saw Microsoft outage last week that affected just about everyone. So this is just another example that the reliance on tech, even if you’re a very secretive intelligence agency like the NSA, and very powerful, they are also at the whim of tech glitches.

In 2017, Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan reported that declassified NSA documents showed a concerning lack of attention to digital security at the NSA:

The declassified document, obtained under a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request by the New York Times, outlines a number of security measures taken by the NSA to secure their digital documents and systems. According to the report, the NSA regularly left physical server stacks completely unsecured and open to tampering, did not use two-factor authentication in many of their digital systems, and did not use access control lists to verify which users should have access to sensitive information.

The NSA website says it is “a U.S. Department of War combat support agency and member of the U.S. Intelligence Community.”