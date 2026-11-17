The SEC inquiry follows Jensen Huang’s resignation after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one reportedly involving Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence officials believe works for Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia shares have fallen more than 10 percent since Huang’s departure, while Megaspeed faces scrutiny over suspected diversion of Nvidia chips to China.

Nvidia removed its breakdown of Singapore sales last year, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent questioned whether the company sold powerful chips to China to inflate earnings.

The SEC has opened a civil investigation into Nvidia, examining whether the company misled investors in its disclosures, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reports that internal sources said the focus of the inquiry was not immediately known. It comes as Nvidia works through the fallout from the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang, who stepped down after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one reportedly with a suspected Chinese spy named Alice Huang and another with an Nvidia employee.

Nvidia shares have dropped more than 10 percent since Huang’s departure. Earlier this year, the company denied that Jensen Huang had an unusual or unexpected relationship with Alice Huang, who was an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data company. U.S. intelligence officials believe Alice Huang works for China’s intelligence services.

While the SEC begins its investigation, Nvidia shareholders have reacted to the China spy scandal by filing a lawsuit against the company:

The law firm of Schall, Brown & Schwartz was the first to launch an investigation of Nvidia over the Chinese spy scandal. The class-action lawsuit was then filed by the Rosen Law Firm. The lawsuit claims Huang and Nvidia misled shareholders about the national security concerns the relationship raised, and that the omission artificially propped up Nvidia’s share price. “As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages,” the complaint states.

Megaspeed used Nvidia chips to build AI data centers across Southeast Asia and is suspected of diverting Nvidia products to China. The Commerce Department has investigated the company since late 2024, and the Justice Department is now leading multiple investigations involving Alice Huang, according to prior reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

Nvidia changed how it discloses international chip sales last year, removing a breakdown of sales to Singapore, where Megaspeed is based. Congress has since called for investigations into Nvidia’s business in Asia.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent raised similar concerns this week, questioning whether Nvidia knowingly sold powerful chips to China to inflate its earnings. “What was the culture at Nvidia and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?” Bessent said. He pressed for a swift response from the company. “I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel,” he said.

Huang addressed the scandal in a statement released Tuesday. “I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia,” he said. “I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely.” Despite this apology, Huang says he will come back to lead Nvidia if the Board of Directors feels it is the best thing for the company.

Jensen Huang’s entanglement with a potential spy is at the heart of his ouster from Nvidia, the AI giant he founded. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.